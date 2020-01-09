Irish Startup Cerebreon Wins Place in Accenture's London FinTech Innovation Lab

The first cloud platform to offer a full range of data and insight solutions to creditors and insolvency practitioners to transform debt portfolio management.

Gillian Doyle, CEO of Cerebreon said "We're thrilled to have been selected to be part of Fintech Innovation Lab London.

She went on to say, "The programme has a fierce reputation for selecting the best companies to work with enterprise partners and we are looking forward to getting the most out of the 12 weeks."

Cerebreon is the only platform on the market to use deep learning and machine intelligence to increase the success of insolvency arrangements, ensuring that as many consumers as possible become debt free as well as giving all stakeholders maximum returns.

Accenture's Fintech Innovation lab immerses startups in a global community of their peers, advisers, experts and decision-makers – also potential clients and investors.

Networking among this ecosystem brings insights, feedback from mentors and support from influencers from global financial companies. All of which helps startups fine-tune their propositions and scale faster.

Matthew Molloy, Programme Lead for Accenture's London FinTech Innovation Lab said "Cerebreon stood out as a unique proposition that has the power, not only to transform debt recovery for creditors and the insolvency practices that structure repayment arrangements, but also have a lasting and positive impact on the lives of consumers who need help with debts."

He added, "the insolvency and debt industry will benefit massively from Cerebreon's plans to unify data across all stakeholders. Cerebreon's use of deep learning is a market first that I know our partners will be very interested in."

