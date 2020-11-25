Irisbond: New hands-free eye tracking technology creates a safer world

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Irisbond launches Hiru, the world's first multi-platform hands-free eye tracking device

Hiru enables companies to design and develop eye tracking capabilities into any type of technology; computers, tablets, ATMs, access systems, and even lifts

Irisbond is closing deals with companies in neuromarketing, automotive, research, industry 4.0, smart homes, robotics, health and education

The eye-tracking market is expected to triple over the next five years, expected to value $1.09 billion in 2025

Today, Irisbond – the pioneering start-up behind eye tracking technology – has launched Hiru, the first eye tracking technology that works on multiple operating systems, opening up a huge range of touchless technology solutions during the pandemic. From a computer to a cash machine, a lift or an access control system in an office building, by using touchless technology Hiru, a safer, more inclusive, pandemic conscious world is enabled.

Irisbond's innovative eye tracking hands-free technology has created a new way of communicating with the world around us, proving crucial given the impact of COVID-19. Advanced AI-based software algorithms, combined with state-of-the-art hardware, capture eye movement and translate it into precise orders on a user interface. The calibration process is very intuitive and fast, calibrating the user's eye in a few seconds. Irisbond technology is already used by the main Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) market leaders and key centres such as the NHS with Smartbox. With Hiru, Irisbond can grow in the UK market across a variety of industries.

Eduardo Jauregui, CEO and co-founder of Irisbond:

"As a start-up we are very proud to be able to launch a world's first technology that can have huge implications across any industry. With Hiru, companies have the freedom to design and develop eye tracking capabilities into any type of technology. This is, without a doubt, a giant step forward in eye-tracking technology which previously was very limited on its applications. This launch will improve key aspects such as cost, time and usability. An inspiring use case for Hiru is creating solutions that are suitable for people with reduced mobility, facilitating a more inclusive world for everyone."

The Spanish startup is closing key contracts agreements for Hiru to be used in various sectors such as neuromarketing, automotive, research, industry 4.0, smart homes, robotics, health, and education. Hiru is available for pre-orders as of November 17th, and will be on sale to the public from January 2021f. Working with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Irisbond will be jointly investigating techniques to refine its algorithms further.

The eye tracking market is booming

The eye tracking market is estimated to grow from $368 million in 2020 to $1,098 million in 2025, tripling in just five years. Especially noteworthy is the high demand for this type of technology in the healthcare and marketing sector, both for personalised advertisements and behaviour monitoring.

Incorporating this technology into different consumer verticals is becoming increasingly common and pertinent. In the current climate when physical contact is discouraged and limiting the number of surfaces people touch is critical, hands-free technology can make life much easier. People will be able to interact with their environment using only their eye movements. With Hiru, everyday acts such as calling the lift or taking out money from an ATM, can be truly hands-free.

From award winning innovation to essential technology

Founded in 2013 by Eduardo Jauregui, Irisbond is a pioneering company creating the first Spanish-owned, manufactured and developed eye tracking software. The Spanish startup has been awarded multiple awards such as the "Accessible Europe: TIC 4 ALL" and the ONCE Foundation Discapnet Award for Accessible Technologies. These accolades are a recognition of the company's cutting-edge technology and its values of innovation, success and inclusion, thus improving the quality of life of people with disabilities.

Irisbond has been recognised with the prestigious COVID-19 Certificate of Excellence awarded by the European Commission (EC). This certificate endorses highly innovative companies with high growth and internationalisation potential, to seek agreements with strategic partners at a European level, in order to develop and expand their business and help alleviate the ravages of the COVID-19 virus.

Irisbond is a technological company of Basque origin founded by the engineer Eduardo Jáuregui in 2013. A pioneer in assistive technologies, Irisbond bases its solutions on years of R&D. Irisbond's advanced software algorithms, based on artificial intelligence, capture the movement of the eyes and translate it into precise movements on a screen. Thanks to this, any person can access all the information in a natural, intuitive way and without the use of hands; creating a new way of relating to our environment through eye tracking technologies. The technology has been developed for use in areas as different as mobile devices, automobiles, intelligent homes, robotics, science, health and production.

