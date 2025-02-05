IRCODE INTRODUCES LIVE+: A NEW STANDARD FOR REAL-TIME INTERACTION AND LIVE COMMERCE

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IRCODE, a game-changing technology redefining the boundaries of live sports and interactive media, has announced the launch of LIVE+, a new capability designed to integrate real-time interactivity into live broadcasts, advertising, and commerce. LIVE+ transforms traditional passive viewing into an interactive experience, allowing consumers to engage with live content as it happens.This breakthrough capability turns every screen into a portal for instant shopping, personalized engagement, and real-time interaction, ushering in a new era of seamless consumer experiences.

LIVE+ enables instant recognition of live broadcast content, giving consumers the ability to access real-time information, purchase products, and unlock exclusive content simply by pointing their IRCODE app at the screen. Unlike existing solutions that rely on QR codes or static triggers, LIVE+ leverages IRCODE's patented and proprietary live recognition technology, offering seamless, precise, and real-time engagement without disrupting the viewing experience.

Powered by advanced computer vision and AI neural networks, IRCODE's patented EXACT Match technology seamlessly adapts to any medium—images, video, or live content—transforming static environments like billboards, product displays, and live events into dynamic, shoppable experiences. With a simple camera scan, users can instantly engage with content, while brands gain new opportunities for personalized interactions and data-driven insights. Unlike traditional visual search technologies that struggle with accuracy and real-time recognition, IRCODE encodes each image with a distinct digital footprint, bridging the physical and digital worlds with unmatched precision and speed. This fully programmable technology enables direct engagement with live sports broadcasts, advertisements, and media, turning passive viewing into actionable moments.

"LIVE+ represents a fundamental shift in how audiences interact with live content," said Matty Beckerman, CEO of IRCODE. "It eliminates the gap between inspiration and action, making live commerce an intuitive and immediate experience. By enabling consumers to engage with content as they watch, we are creating a new, more immersive form of interaction that benefits both audiences and brands."

The core of IRCODE's technology lies in its live recognition capabilities, enabling instant interaction with live broadcasts. This innovation bridges the gap between consumer inspiration and action, eliminating friction points in the engagement journey while addressing ad oversaturation and consumer fatigue.

For Consumers: Instantly access real-time stats during a live sports game, purchase team merchandise, or enter contests with unprecedented precision and speed.

For Advertisers: Turn commercials into actionable experiences, allowing viewers to shop, engage, and connect with brands as the ad airs.

"This technology redefines the relationship between brands and consumers by respecting their choice while delivering a more interactive and relevant approach to engagement," said Brittany Hershkowitz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer of IRCODE.

LIVE+ is available today, just in time for the big game. With LIVE+, every moment—from game highlights to high-profile advertisements—becomes an opportunity for real-time interaction, offering a more dynamic and engaging experience for viewers while maximizing brand impact.

IRCODE's introduction of LIVE+ marks the next step in the evolution of digital engagement, providing a seamless connection between real-time content, commerce, and consumer behavior. By making live interactions instant and frictionless, LIVE+ sets a new standard for how audiences experience content and how brands engage consumers in the digital age.

For more information about IRCODE and its capabilities, visit www.IRCODE.com.

About IRCODE

IRCODE is redefining how people interact with the visual world, transforming static images, live broadcasts, and digital media into dynamic, interactive experiences. Powered by proprietary advanced computer vision and AI neural network technology, IRCODE's patented EXACT Match recognition system enables seamless engagement across advertising, retail, entertainment, and beyond. No QR codes, the image itself is the code. By bridging the gap between content and commerce, IRCODE provides brands with deep engagement metrics, actionable insights, and measurable impact—without disrupting the user experience. Our mission is to revolutionize digital interaction by making every visual a portal for discovery, engagement, and real-time action. For more information, visit www.IRCODE.com.

