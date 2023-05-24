Iraqi Patient Successfully Undergoes Robotic-Assisted CABG Surgery at Manipal Hospital, Delhi

NEW DELHI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctors at Manipal Hospital, Delhi recently performed a groundbreaking robotic-assisted Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) surgery on a 44-year-old male patient from Iraq. The patient came to the hospital with a complaint of chest pain and upon further diagnosis, it was found that the patient was suffering from triple vessel blockage, requiring revascularization.

As the patient was already undergoing cancer treatment, looking at his condition Dr. Yugal Kishore Mishra, Chief of Clinical Services, Head of Cardiac Sciences, and Chief Cardiovascular Surgeon at Manipal Hospital, Delhi and his team decided to proceed with robotic-assisted CABG surgery. In this case, this innovative approach played a major role considering the condition of the patient and the risk factors. The procedure is aimed at ensuring a quicker recovery, smaller surgical wounds, and reduced chances of healing complications for the patient.

Unlike traditional CABG surgery, robotic-assisted CABG enables patients to experience a faster recovery time, minimal scarring, and potentially improved graft placement, thanks to its minimally invasive technique. The procedure also incorporates continuous one-lung ventilation (OLV), an advanced technique that significantly lowers the risk of complications during surgery, including bleeding, infection, and lung collapse.

Commenting on the successful surgery of this patient, Dr. Mishra said, "This was a complicated case as the patient was undergoing treatment for cancer. We opted for a robotic CABG as an open-heart surgery would have taken longer recovery time and would have created complications in treatment of his cancer. Robotic-assisted CABG offers several advantages over traditional CABG surgery, including smaller incisions, greater precision, reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and faster return to daily activities. This advanced approach provides patients with a quicker recovery time and improved overall comfort. His surgery was successful and he was discharged from the hospital after five days."

Manipal Hospital, Delhi, continues to uphold its commitment to providing state-of-the-art healthcare services, offering the latest medical advancements and personalized treatment options to patients from across the globe.

About Manipal Hospitals

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4.5 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out of hospital care. With the completion of acquisition of 100% shareholding in Columbia Asia Hospitals Private Limited and Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Private Limited, the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 29 hospitals across 16 cities with 8,300+ beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 12,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognised the most respected and patient recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

