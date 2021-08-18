IR joins ServiceNow Technology Partner Program

Key takeaways:

IR has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program as a Technology Partner.

IR Collaborate will provide integration into ServiceNow to enable real-time service management and monitoring capabilities of unified communications, contact center and collaboration services, including their associated components.

IR provides visibility into Telecommunication Services and adds to ServiceNow's service management capabilities.

SYDNEY, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems, has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program as a Technology Partner.

IR Collaborate will provide integration into ServiceNow, a leading IT Service Management (ITSM) and Telecommunications Service Management (TSM) provider, enabling real-time insight across unified communications, contact center and collaboration platform performance, including their associated service components.

Collaborate's ServiceNow integration streamlines service management of Telecommunication Services for Enterprises, Government, Managed Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, and Telecommunications Providers by providing visibility within their existing IT Service Management services.

"Collaboration platforms have become a critical part of life, and it's equally critical those platforms are performing optimally. We're excited to be partnering with ServiceNow to help make that happen," said Kevin Ryder, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, IR. "In the hybrid workplace, organizations need the best support to deliver the best experiences. Working with ServiceNow will provide customers with the capability and flexibility to deliver the tools they need to succeed, now and into the future."

With support for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Webex, Zoom, as well as a wide range of on-premise Cisco and Avaya UC and Contact Center platforms, SBCs, network components, devices and more, IR Collaborate enables customers to simplify the complexity of managing multi-vendor unified communication and collaboration environments. In addition, Collaborate's ServiceNow integration will enable customers to reduce resolution time and improve user experience through ServiceNow's service management capabilities, such as automated ticketing.

IR is uniquely positioned to simplify the complexity of experience management to ensure organizations can deliver a consistent, high-quality service to all users.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

About IR

IR is the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments, and communications ecosystems. More than 1000 organizations in over 60 countries rely on IR solutions to provide business-critical insights. Ensuring continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538708/Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.ir.com



SOURCE IR