IPLOOK Reveals Insights from MWC 24: Embracing AI, 5G, and the Future of Telecom

HONG KONG, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK Networks, a leading provider of mobile core network solutions, reveals valuable insights from its sales team at MWC 24. The company discusses AI, 5.5G, 6G, and core network trends that dominated heated topics at the event, shaping the telecom industry's future. Explore the insightful interview highlights here:

What Is the Importance of Face-to-Face Meetings at MWC?

MWC, the largest event for the connectivity ecosystem, is the one time of year where global professional telcos and experts converge together. Face-to-face meetings are crucial for forming connections between vendors, manufacturers, and attendees. These connections lay the firm groundwork for future collaborations and partnerships in the telecom industry.

What Are the Evolving Trends Compared to Previous Years?

This year marked a shift in focus from 5G to AI, with a growing focus on 6G technology. This transition reflects a departure from traditional EPC and 5GC offerings, signaling the industry's future direction.

How is IPLOOK Adapting to the AI and 6G Trends?

IPLOOK is leveraging AI to improve network availability and reduce operational costs for customers. Its AI-enhanced core network supports AI applications, providing QoS and communication quality improvements. Additionally, IPLOOK is incorporating AI technology into its products and developing 6G programs to offer advanced services to customers worldwide.

What Are the Driving Factors for IPLOOK's Growth?

IPLOOK's success is driven by its deep understanding of customer needs and market trends. The company remains committed to technological innovation and customer focus, with a mission to enhance people's lives through reliable, cutting-edge connectivity solutions.

Explore IPLOOK's insights and learn more about its innovative solutions to the evolving telecom landscape by watching the interview video here.

About IPLOOK

IPLOOK Networks, an end-to-end mobile core network provider, is positioned to self-develop innovative and high-performance 3G/4G/5G/6G core network products, offering a complete line of products for MNO, MVNO, service providers and enterprise private networks to fulfill the growing connectivity needs.

