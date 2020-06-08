IPC CEO Robert A. Santella Named 'Ops Business Person of the Year' in 2020 FTF News Technology Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC , a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the global financial markets, is thrilled to announce today that Chief Executive Officer Robert (Bob) A. Santella has won the prestigious "Ops Business Person of the Year" award in the 2020 FTF News Technology Innovation Awards . The FTF Awards celebrate and recognize the professionals, financial technology vendors, service providers, industry bodies and regulators that have made significant strides and had noteworthy achievements in operational excellence. The winner of the Ops Business Person of the Year category was decided by global polling of distinguished market participants.

"I am humbled by the honor, and accept this award on behalf of IPC's more than 1,100 employees around the world," said Mr. Santella upon hearing the news. "This award belongs to the entire IPC family. It's my privilege to lead a company as dedicated to its customers and partners as IPC."

As Chief Executive Officer of IPC since April 2018, Mr. Santella has demonstrated a deep commitment to financial technology innovation, as well as to IPC's customers and their success, by making considerable investments in artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, and Natural Language Processing technologies. Mr. Santella has also guided the digital transformation of the firm by enabling IPC to provide a frictionless experience for users of its vanguard products, such as Unigy and Connexus Cloud. Moreover, IPC has been a beacon of stability during these challenging times, steadfastly continuing its vital role in the global financial markets.

"The Ops Business Person of the Year award is given to the executive who, in the opinion of market participants, has substantially advanced the cause of financial technology innovation," said Maureen Lowe, President, Founder and Publisher of Financial Technologies Forum and FTF News. "This year's nominees for this award included some of the industry's most renowned and respected leaders. Please join me in congratulating Mr. Santella for this achievement as well as his notable contributions to our industry."

Mr. Santella has had an illustrious career in the financial markets spanning over three decades. He has extensive experience across asset classes, ecosystem participants and front-, middle-, and back-office trade lifecycle workflows and systems. He earned a BS in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

About Financial Technologies Forum:

Financial Technologies Forum, LLC (FTF) is the place to learn from, market to and interact with the people and companies that are driving the post-trade processing industry. As with all information-based industries, trade processing is in a state of rapid change. New regulations, market pressures, new types of securities — not to mention the accelerating changes in technology — have made it more and more difficult to keep current, much less get ahead of the curve. FTF is committed to being a timely and reliable source for thought-leading opinions and insights, valuable news and effective training for everyone in post-execution operations. For vendors to this industry, the forum provides an efficient, cost-effective platform from which to generate top-of-mind awareness among their target markets via content marketing, sponsorships, webinars, advertising and much more.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projection and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

