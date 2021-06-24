IoT cloud pioneer EMnify welcomes Sven Marlinghaus to industry advisory board

As a senior advisor at Roland Berger within the procurement practice of operations, Marlinghaus has advised a wide variety of industrial manufacturing and utility companies as well as firms in the automotive and telecommunications industry and private equity companies. A respected expert in complex transformation processes in procurement and supply chain management, he recognizes the game-changing role IoT plays and will continue to play in purchasing processes and supply chains. He is specialized in the digitization of purchasing processes and supply chains as well as performance improvement programs.

Marlinghaus will advise EMnify leadership on value proposition for large corporate entities and how to configure the global value chain.

Sven Marlinghaus, Senior Advisor, EMnify industry advisory board, comments: "IoT is and will continue to completely transform the modern-day value chain – new cellular technologies will enable products to send data to the cloud without necessarily having to use conventional industrial communication networks. This will allow companies to analyze their products while in operation – leading to better and faster product updates, higher customer satisfaction, and new revenue streams. EMnify is at the forefront of this exciting market and it's an honor to join their industry advisory board."



Frank Stöcker, CEO and co-founder, EMnify, comments: "We are privileged to welcome Sven to the esteemed group of industry leaders that sit on the EMnify advisory board. He is an expert across, not one, but several fields and I have no doubt we will benefit greatly from his perspective and guidance as we continue to grow the business, taking EMnify to new heights."

Prior to joining Roland Berger, Sven held senior leadership roles at leading consultancies A.T. Kearney and KPMG. Before that, he spent eleven years as a partner and global board member at BrainNet Management Consultants, one of the leading boutique consultancies in procurement and supply chain management.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537872/EMnify_Sven_Marlinghaus.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1283164/EMnify_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.emnify.com/



SOURCE EMnify