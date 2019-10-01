iomart and SystemsUp Approved for Digital Outcomes and Specialists 4

Expert Support for UK Public Sector Digital Transformation Projects

GLASGOW, Scotland, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed cloud services provider iomart and its digital transformation consultancy SystemsUp, have been approved as suppliers to Digital Outcomes and Specialists (DOS) 4 - the latest iteration of the UK government's framework for procuring public sector digital transformation services.

Their expertise in the design, delivery and performance of digital services will be available from today when the updated DOS framework goes live via the Digital Marketplace. Public sector organisations will be able to select individual consultants or teams of engineers with specific capabilities to work on all aspects of their transformation projects.

The range of expertise available from iomart and SystemsUp includes: data analysis and visualisation; security threat modelling and vulnerability testing; agile delivery and project management; network support and operations; testing and auditing; user research; and user experience and design.

Declan Sharpe, Director of Sales for iomart, said: "Digital transformation projects in the public sector often present challenges which can't necessarily be addressed by the in-house teams tasked with delivering them. Our presence on this framework gives those teams access to a vast array of highly accredited technical engineers and consultants who are able to provide the additional specialist input needed to ensure that each project has a successful outcome."

Nick Martin, Managing Director of SystemsUp, added: "Effective digital transformation is about empowering the people in the organisation and ensuring a positive end user experience. We can help public sector organisations navigate that journey successfully by offering expert support at all stages of a project in the short, medium and the long term."

Both iomart and SystemsUp already provide their services to a number of government organisations and local authorities and are approved suppliers via G-Cloud 11. iomart is also an approved supplier to the Scottish Government's Cloud Services framework.

About iomart

For over 20 years iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) has been helping growing organisations to maximise the flexibility, cost effectiveness and scalability of the cloud. From data centres we own and operate in the U.K. and from connected facilities across the globe, we deliver 24/7 storage and protection for data across the most complex of cloud and legacy infrastructures. Our team of over 400 dedicated staff work with our customers at the strategy stage through to delivery and ongoing management, to implement the secure cloud solutions that deliver to their business requirements. For more information visit www.iomart.com

Follow iomart on Twitter https://twitter.com/iomart and on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/iomart/

