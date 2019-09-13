INX Limited Announces Filing of F-1 Registration Statement for a Regulated Token Offering (RTO) of INX Tokens

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INX Limited announced that it filed on August 19, 2019, a registration statement on Form F-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering of the INX Token, as part of the development of a regulated platform for trading blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies and security tokens, and their derivatives (the "INX Trading Solutions"). The offering price has not yet been determined.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained for free, when available, from INX Limited, 57/63 Line Wall Road, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA, Gibraltar, Attn: Investor Relations or by email at IR@inx.co. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About INX Limited

INX Limited, a Gibraltar private company formed in 2017, is led by a team of experienced professionals from the regulated trading, capital markets, and blockchain industries. Since early 2018 INX has been developing INX Trading Solutions as a single entry point for our customers for the trading of cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute forward-looking statements which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors.

