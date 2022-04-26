Invizius Awarded Second Biomedical Catalyst Grant to Research Peritoneal Dialysis Option for its H-Guard® Technology

GLASGOW, Scotland, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invizius Limited ("Invizius"), a biotechnology company developing treatments to suppress unwanted immune responses in haemodialysis, today announces that it has been awarded a second Biomedical Catalyst grant (Feasibility & Primer Award) by Innovate UK to research a new field of application for its H-Guard® technology.

Globally there are 3.5 million patients who are solely dependent on renal replacement therapy to preserve life. These figures are increasing due to rising incidence of chronic kidney disease, diabetes and acute kidney injury. Haemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis are the two main treatment methods used today. Both have limitations due to the body's immune reaction to the procedure.

Today Invizius is developing its H-Guard Haemodialysis Priming Solution which comprises a novel protein that lines the inside of the dialysis filter and helps dialysis to take place undetected by the body's immune system. This suppresses the blood's foreign body response preventing a repetitive, hostile inflammatory reaction that increases the risk of cardiovascular and other complications.

Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) offers considerable benefits to patients, but it has a high dropout rate, which has limited its adoption compared to Haemodialysis. One of the main causes of dropout is damage to the peritoneal membrane from chronic exposure to PD solutions, and immune activation is thought to be a key driver.

The company will now assess in-vitro and in-vivo efficacy of a novel method of using its technology for PD and progress thereafter into pre-clinical development. The project will run for 18 months.

Dr Andy Herbert, Chief Technology Officer of Invizius, said: "Our Board, which comprises members with significant industry experience, together with key PD opinion leaders have encouraged us to assess how our H-Guard technology could be applied to minimise peritioneal membrane damage, a key issue for PD therapy. We are very pleased to receive this second Biomedical Catalyst grant which will allow us to research ways of addressing this issue alongside our Haemodialysis development programme which is running on track."

About Invizius

Invizius Limited is a late pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments to suppress unwanted immune responses, focused initially on reducing the life-threatening inflammatory effects of dialysis. Founded in 2017, the University of Edinburgh spin-out is developing its proprietary H-Guard® Priming Solution, comprising a novel protein that lines the inside of the dialysis filter and helps dialysis to take place undetected by the body's immune system. This suppresses the blood's foreign body response, thereby preventing a hostile inflammatory reaction. The technology can also be used with other devices or treatments such as continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), cardiopulmonary bypass, organ transplants and immunomodulating therapeutics. The company is looking to expand its product pipeline into other, high-value indications.

For more information on Invizius, please visit: www.invizius.com

About the Biomedical Catalyst

The Biomedical Catalyst (BMC) is a unique partnership between the MRC and Innovate UK, providing responsive and effective support to the most innovative life sciences opportunities regardless of scientific approach. The BMC aims to de-risk innovative science and commercialise ideas arising out of academia and industry helping UK SMEs to develop into competitive and sustainable organisations. This accelerates the progress of novel products to market, facilitates onward investment and bridges "the valley of death". For further information please visit: https://mrc.ukri.org/funding/science-areas/translation/biomedical-catalyst/

Innovate UK

Innovate UK is part of UK Research and Innovation, a non-departmental public body funded by a grant-in-aid from the UK government. Innovate UK drives productivity and economic growth by supporting businesses to develop and realise the potential of new ideas, including those from the UK's world-class research base. They connect businesses to the partners, customers and investors that can help them turn these ideas into commercially successful products and services, and business growth. For more information please visit www.innovateuk.org.

SOURCE Invizius