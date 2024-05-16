Invitation to the presentation of Calliditas´s interim report January - March 2024

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas's interim report for the first quarter, January - March 2024 will be published in Swedish and English on Thursday 23 May 2024 at 07.00 a.m. CET.

A combined audio cast and telephone conference with the opportunity to ask questions will be held at 14.30 p.m. CET on the same day, with CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander and CFO Fredrik Johansson, CMO Richard Philipson and President North America Maria Törnsén.

The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the webcast

Calliditas Therapeutics Q1 Report 2024 (financialhearings.com)

To participate via conference call please register via this link: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50047214

After registration, you will receive a phone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference call. Via the telephone conference, there is an opportunity to ask oral questions.

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas

Tel. +46 76 403 35 43, Email: asa.hillsten@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 16 May, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. CET.

