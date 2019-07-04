Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2019

MALMÖ, Sweden, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Friday 12 July.

Telephone conference

The Interim report will be presented on Friday, 12 July at 10.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.



To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46-8-566-426-51, Pin 91325207#.



To follow the presentation via the web, please visit this link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2033028/77651F8633B41110CB5E38D97A258855

Additional information is provided by:

Mats Lindroth, CFO, +46-40-106200

e-mail: mats.lindroth@duni.com

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,500 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716.

