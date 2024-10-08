Invitation to Sinch's Capital Markets Day on 20 November

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, invites investors, analysts and media to a Capital Markets Day on 20 November 2024. Attendees can participate either in-person in Stockholm or join us via an online live stream.

Since its inception in 2008, Sinch has grown to become a global leader of cloud-based customer communications. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world's leading technology companies and financial institutions, rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve their customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Each year Sinch enables more than 800 billion interactions between businesses and their customers.

Agenda and event highlights

Over the course of the day, Sinch's CEO Laurinda Pang alongside key members of the global leadership team and subject matter experts, will discuss and present its views on:

The market for digital customer communications

Sinch's strategic direction and prioritized growth initiatives

The company's financial and ESG plans

For in-person attendees:

The program will begin at a 12:00 CET with registration and lunch at Klara Konferens, Klarabergsviadukten 90 in Stockholm .

with registration and lunch at Klara Konferens, Klarabergsviadukten 90 in . Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with some of Sinch's product experts who will share their knowledge on key topics and demonstrate related products.

In-person presentations will begin at 13.00 CET.

For online attendees:

The online presentations will begin at 13:00 CET .

. Following the event, a recording and presentation material will be made available at sinch.com.

Both in-person and online participants will have the opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions.

The event is scheduled to conclude around 17.00 CET.

RSVP

For in-person attendance, please register using investors.sinch.com/cmd-live. As seats are limited, priority will be given to institutional investors, financial analysts and financial media.

For those wishing to attend via livestream, register via investors.sinch.com/cmd-online to receive your unique access link. Please save the link if you register early.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

Recent awards/recognition:

Sinch Named 2024 Adobe Digital Experience ISV Resell Partner of the Year

Sinch recognized as a Leader in the 2024 CPaaS Omdia Universe

Sinch named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS 2024

Sinch named a Leader in the CPaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research 2024

Sinch recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for CPaaS 2023

