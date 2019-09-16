Invitation to Sectra's Capital Markets Day on September 26--Focus on Cybersecurity

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will hold a Capital Markets Day on September 26, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. The focus will be on Sectra's Secure Communications operating area. The aim is to give investors insight into Sectra's role and growth potential in the increasingly dangerous world of cybersecurity threats. Among the speakers are members of Sectra's management and Pia Gruvö, Head of the Crypto and IT Security Department/Director NCSA at the Swedish Armed Forces.

When: September 26, 2019

Location: GT30, Greve Turegatan 30, Stockholm, Sweden

Registration no later than September 23

Please register at https://investor.sectra.com/cmd26sep

Those who have pre-registered do not have to register again. Please note that the number of participants is limited, and that institutional investors, analysts, shareholders and financial media are prioritized participants.

Program and speakers

The program starts with registration and breakfast at 8:15 a.m. and ends at around 1:00 pm. A light lunch will be served during the event. Participants will have the opportunity to mingle with senior management and see demos of Sectra's products for a safer society.

Torbjörn Kronander (CEO and President Sectra AB) and Simo Pykälistö (President of Sectra Secure Communications) will be presenting together with other members of the Secure Communications management team.

Pia Gruvö, Head of the Crypto and IT Security Department/Director NCSA at the Swedish Armed Forces, will speak about encryption and how the Security Protection Act and increasing cyber security threats influence government authorities and companies. Note that this session will be held in Swedish.

The full program is available at https://investor.sectra.com/cmd26sep

Interested, but not able to participate? The presentations will be recorded and published on Sectra's website on September 27 at the latest.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer, +46 13 23 52 04 or info.investor@sectra.com

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2018/2019 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,413 million. The Sectra share (STO: SECT B) is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

