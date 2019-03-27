Invitation to Presentation of the First Quarter 2019 Results

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tele2 AB (Tele2) (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B) will publish its Q1 2019 results on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The presentation will be hosted by Anders Nilsson, CEO, Mikael Larsson, CFO, Samuel Skott, EVP Sweden Consumer, and Erik Strandin Pers, Head of Investor Relations.

Tele2 will publish its financial results for Q1 2019 at 07:00 CEST (06:00 BST, 01:00 EDT) on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Teleconference and webcast

Tele2 will host a teleconference with presentation at 10:00 CEST (09:00 BST, 04:00 EDT) on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The presentation will be held in English and will also be available as a webcast at Tele2's website: www.tele2.com

Dial-in information:

To make sure your are connected in time for the teleconference, please dial in a few minutes in advance and register your attendance. Use Confirmation Code 8792765.

Dial-in numbers:

SE: +46(0)8-50-69-21-80

UK: +44(0)2071-928000

US: +1-631-510-74-95

For more information, please contact:

Joel Ibson, Head of Corporate Communications, Phone: +46-766-26-44-00

Erik Strandin Pers, Head of Investor Relations, Phone: +46-733-41-41-88



