Invitation to presentation of Storytel AB's Q4 Report 2020

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 19 February 2021 at 08.00 AM CET, Storytel AB will publish its Q4 Report for 2020. Storytel AB will hold a presentation of the report on the same day and invites investors, analysts and media to an audiocast with teleconference at 10.30 AM CET. The presentation will be in English and followed by a Q&A with Storytel's founder and CEO Jonas Tellander, CFO Sofie Zettergren and CCO Ingrid Bojner.

The Q4 Report for 2020 will be available here at 08.00 AM CET on 19 February.Information to participants:

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please click on the following link for further instructions: https://financialhearings.com/event/13389.

The presentation can also be followed live on: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/storytel-q4-2020.

A recorded version will be available here after the presentation.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. FNCA can be reached at info@fnca.se and +46 8 528 00 399.

For more information, please contact:

Sofie Zettergren, Chief Financial Officer, Storytel AB: +46 70 509 98 08

Dan Panas, Head of Communications, Storytel AB: +46 70 186 52 90

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest subscribed audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers listening and reading of more than 500 000 titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. Storytel's streaming business is conducted under the brands Storytel and Mofibo. Storytel's publishing business area is carried out through the audiobook publisher StorySide and acclaimed Nordic publishing houses such as Norstedts, People's and Gummerus. Storytel operates in over 20 markets around the globe and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

