Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's first quarter report for January - March 2025 on May 21 at 9.30 a.m. CET

News provided by

BioArctic

13 May, 2025, 07:02 GMT

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) will publish the company's first quarter report for January - March 2025 on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

In conjunction to the report, BioArctic invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on May 21, at 09:30 CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Anders Martin-Löf, CFO, will present and comment on the first quarter report, followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you will be able to ask written questions.
Webcast: https://bioarctic.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025/register 

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
https://events.inderes.com/bioarctic/q1-report-2025/dial-in 

The webcast will also be available on demand on BioArctic's corporate website https://www.bioarctic.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/ after the presentation.

---

For more information, please contact:
Anders Martin-Löf, CFO 
Phone: +46 70 683 79 77 
E-mail: anders.martin-lof@bioarctic.com 

This information was submitted for publication at 08:30 a.m. CET on May 13, 2025.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is the originator of Leqembi® (lecanemab) – the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with Eisai. BioArctic has a broad research portfolio within Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, ALS and enzyme deficiency diseases. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter™ technology, which improves the transport of drugs into the brain. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For more information, please visit www.bioarctic.com. 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-bioarctic-s-first-quarter-report-for-january---march-2025-on-may-21-at,c4148987

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/4148987/3442685.pdf

Invitation to presentation of BioArcticâ€™s first quarter report for January - March 2025

Also from this source

Exidavnemab phase 2a study expanded to include MSA patients

BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) announced today that regulatory authorities in Spain in Poland have approved the inclusion of Multiple ...

The European Commission refers lecanemab decision to Appeal Committee

BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai today announced that the European Commission (EC) has decided to refer the marketing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics