Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's first quarter report for January - March 2025 on May 21 at 9.30 a.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) will publish the company's first quarter report for January - March 2025 on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

In conjunction to the report, BioArctic invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on May 21, at 09:30 CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Anders Martin-Löf, CFO, will present and comment on the first quarter report, followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you will be able to ask written questions.

Webcast: https://bioarctic.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025/register

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/bioarctic/q1-report-2025/dial-in

The webcast will also be available on demand on BioArctic's corporate website https://www.bioarctic.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/ after the presentation.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Martin-Löf, CFO

Phone: +46 70 683 79 77

E-mail: anders.martin-lof@bioarctic.com

This information was submitted for publication at 08:30 a.m. CET on May 13, 2025.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is the originator of Leqembi® (lecanemab) – the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with Eisai. BioArctic has a broad research portfolio within Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, ALS and enzyme deficiency diseases. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter™ technology, which improves the transport of drugs into the brain. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For more information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

