Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's Interim Report for the period January - March 2021 on April 21 at 9.30 a.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B)

will publish the company's Interim Report for the period January - March 2021 on

Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

In conjunction to the report, BioArctic invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on April 21, at 09:30 CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Jan Mattsson, CFO, will present BioArctic and comment on the Interim Report for the period January - March 2021, followed by a Q&A-session.

To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below, from:

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 51

Denmark: +45 781 501 08

Germany: +49 692 222 203 77

The Netherlands: +31 107 129 162

Norway: +47 239 639 38

Switzerland: +41 225 675 632

UK: + 44 333 300 9032

US: + 1 833 249 8405

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioarctic-q1-2021

The webcast will also be available on demand on BioArctic's corporate website https://www.bioarctic.se/en/section/investors/presentations/ after the presentation.



---



This information was submitted for publication at 08:00 a.m. CET on April 15, 2021.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson

VP Communications and Investor Relations

BioArctic AB

E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se

Tel: + 46 704 10 71 80

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-bioarctic-s-interim-report-for-the-period-january---march-2021-on-apri,c3325786

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/3325786/1401637.pdf Invitation to presentation of BioArctics Interim Report for period January - March 2021

SOURCE BioArctic