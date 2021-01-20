Invitation to Hoist Finance fourth quarter 2020 presentation

News provided by

Hoist Finance

20 Jan, 2021, 06:37 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance will publish the interim report for the fourth quarter 2020 on Tuesday,

February 9, 2021, at approximately 07.30 AM (CET). A combined presentation and teleconference for investors, analysts and media will be held at 09.30 AM (CET).

Klaus-Anders Nysteen, CEO and Christer Johansson, CFO will present and comment the report.

The presentation will be held in English and broadcast live at:

https://financialhearings.com/event/13126

No advance notification is necessary.

Dial-in numbers for the conference call:

SE: +46850558352 UK: +443333009263 US: +18338230589

The presentation and the report will be available on www.hoistfinance.com after the publication.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +46 (0) 72 506 14 22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoist-finance/r/invitation-to-hoist-finance-fourth-quarter-2020-presentation,c3270616

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Hoist Finance

Also from this source

Accor Partners with Hoist Group to Launch Unique Gift Card...

Hoist Finance launches new operating model to support...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics