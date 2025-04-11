Invisors awarded 2025 UK's Best Workplaces™ recognition!

GLASGOW, Scotland, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors , a Workday services provider, has officially been named as one of the UK's Best Workplaces™ 2025 by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, ranking 47 in the Small Organisation category on this year's list. 96% of employees at Invisors say it is a great place to work, compared to 54% of employees at a typical UK based company.

Discover how Invisors creates a supportive, team-focused environment at https://www.invisors.com/careers .

Invisors awarded UK Best Workplaces recognition in the Small Organisations category

"In just a few years, our EMEA team has grown from a small but mighty team of 2 to a thriving group of more than 50 consultants across 3 offices," shares Matt Lawrence, EMEA Commercial Lead at Invisors. "Being named one of the Best Workplaces in the UK is a reflection of the culture we've built: one that values collaboration, innovation and a shared commitment to helping each other and our customers succeed. It's incredible to see how far we've come, and this recognition is just the beginning."

To commemorate this recognition, local Invisors leaders attended a celebration in London hosted by Great Place to Work. It was a memorable evening and a special way to honour the team's dedication to a community-driven culture and their remarkable growth since starting operations in Europe in 2022.

Since Invisors was certified a Great Place to Work in the UK in 2024, the team has collected a number of accolades, including recognition on the 2024 Best Workplaces for Development list, 2024 Best Workplaces for Women list and 2024 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services list. These awards highlight Invisors' dedication to professional development, equality and inclusivity in the workplace. We are proud to invest in our people as much as we do in our business.

Great Place To Work® performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses, alongside Culture Audit™ submissions from leaders at each company, to create the 2025 UK's Best Workplaces™ list. The data was then used to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees experience. Only those businesses who achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces™ status.

"Year after year, it's truly inspiring to witness the growing number of organisations that earn a spot on our UK's Best Workplaces™ List. We've seen an increase yet again in Trust Index scores, which means the bar has been raised and this accreditation is a significant and tremendous accomplishment," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK. "The UK's Best Workplaces all excel in creating consistently great experiences for all employees through fostering high levels of trust, pride and camaraderie. These crucial elements collectively contribute to creating cultures where employees feel they can truly be themselves and thrive in a supportive and caring environment."

To view the complete list of companies recognized for 2025, see here .

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps clients leverage their organisational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. Our success is measured by our clients' ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are dedicated to elevating perspectives and transforming results. To learn more, visit invisors.com .

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organisations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that are proven to drive business, improve lives and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Our proprietary methodology and platform enables organisations to truly capture, analyse, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organisations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Our coaches, content and community connect the boldest leaders, ideas, and innovations in employee experience. Since 1992, our Certification™, Best Workplaces™ Lists and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662605/2025_UK_Best_Workplaces_S_RGB.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446927/5263249/Invisors_Logo.jpg