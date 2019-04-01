INVISIO's 2018 Annual Report Now Available

STOCKHOLM, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, INVISIO announced that the company's Annual Report for 2018 is available in Swedish and English. A digital copy can be downloaded at www.invisio.com or read via the link below.

To request a printed version, please email IR@invisio.com.



For additional information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications

Mobile: + 45-5372-7722

E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Thomas Larsson

CFO

INVISIO Communications

Mobile: +45-5372-7735

E-mail: thl@invisio.com



This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 15.00 CET on April 1, 2019.



About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

