INVISIO receives non-binding order for 200 Intercom Systems. No volumes guaranteed.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO receives non-binding order from the US-based company SkyRunner for 200 or more Intercom Systems for 2022-2023. The order value is up to SEK 30 million but guarantees no volumes.

SkyRunner LLC manufactures and markets light-sport aircraft for combat search and rescue missions (CSAR). One of the customers is the US Department of Defense (DoD). The SkyRunner vehicle MK3.2 is fused with a rugged, military-grade chassis and combines both ground and air solutions to go almost anywhere and is customizable for multiple mission sets. It is the first light-sport aircraft to be FAA certified, which means that it meets several challenging security requirements.

The order states that SkyRunner's intent is to procure 200 or more INVISIO Intercom Systems over the next two years. SkyRunner's ability to commit to the agreement depends on receiving expected larger orders from major customers.

The solution will be installed in all SkyRunner vehicles and dramatically improve the user experience. Now pilot and passenger can enjoy crystal clear communication and low ambient noise levels during all phases of flight and even listen to music or make phone calls via the built-in Bluetooth module.

"SkyRunner has selected the INVISIO Intercom-system to bridge the gap in both technology and mission capability for Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) and Joint All-Domain Operations (JADO). The INVISIO system is small, lightweight, cost-effective and significantly advances our platform capabilities in the areas of command and control, mesh network relay, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance," says SkyRunner CEO Stewart Hamel, who personally conducted the test flights of the Intercom System.

"The partnership with SkyRunner means that INVISIO can bring intercom to all types of small, highly mobile and fast-moving platforms. We are proud to partner with SkyRunner, which offers a vehicle at the forefront of development," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO.

The INVISIO Intercom System

The INVISIO Intercom System is designed to enable clear communication in noisy environments, such as in helicopters, RIB-boats or other light vehicles. The solution offers communication on platforms that usually have not had internal communication before. The Intercom System is capable of connecting up to four combat net radios, and five users for internal voice communication. It is a small and lightweight system that can be powered from a vehicle or common combat radio battery. The Intercom is a highly mobile system that can be carried on the go between vehicles or mounted permanently in a vehicle.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. INVISIO's solutions are marketed under the two brands INVISIO and Racal Acoustics. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Thailand and via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

About SkyRunner

SkyRunner, LLC is a privately held aircraft manufacturing company headquartered in Shreveport, LA, USA. SkyRunner designs and manufactures the MK 3.2, a special light sport aircraft for civilian and military end users. Founded by Stewart Hamel, SkyRunner earned S-LSA FAA certification 2016, and full approval as a two-occupant aircraft in 2017. Public use aircraft will have the option of three seats. Today, SkyRunner has become one of the fastest growing aircraft manufacturers in the world based on class & category. SkyRunner has been recognized by Collins Aerospace, Ubisoft, 5.11 Tactical, SOFREP, BBC, the Military Chanel, Top Gear, Fox News, CNN, Discovery, Flying Magazine, Digital Trends Magazine, Hammacher Schlemmer, the Light Aircraft Manufacturing Association, RedBull among other industry publications. www.FlySkyRunner.com

