INVISIO Interim Report January-September 2020: Strong order intake and continued investments

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO comment

"The third quarter of 2020 was characterized by a strong order intake and stable sales growth. The forward-looking investments continued for product development and organizational development in R&D, sales and marketing. We can note that the order intake of smaller orders that do not give rise to public disclosure fortunately continues to increase, which is a logical consequence of a growing customer base and new product areas. At the same time, we have seen that several major customer projects have been somewhat delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. INVISIO does not believe that the company has lost business due to the pandemic, but rather it is a matter of delayed inflow of orders," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

July-September 2020

Revenue: SEK 118.7 m (109.2)

(109.2) Gross profit: SEK 59.8 m (62.3)

(62.3) Gross margin: 50.3 % (57.1)

EBITDA: SEK 19.1 m (21.3)

(21.3) Operating profit/loss: SEK 16.4 m (18.8)

(18.8) Operating margin: 13.8 % (17.2)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 6.2 m (16.2)

(16.2) Earnings per share: SEK 0.14 (0.37)

January - September 2020

Revenue: SEK 359.2 m (313.3)

(313.3) Gross profit: SEK 206.9 m (190.2)

(190.2) Gross margin: 57.6 % (60.7)

EBITDA: SEK 62.7 m (66.6)

(66.6) Operating profit/loss: SEK 55.2 m (59.0)

(59.0) Operating margin: 15.4 % (18.8)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 33.7 m (46.2)

(46.2) Earnings per share: SEK 0.76 (1.05)

Important events in the quarter

Through the GSA contract, INVISIO received an order worth SEK 44 million from an existing American defense customer.

from an existing American defense customer. The US Army 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) submitted a first minor order for the Intercom system.

INVISIO signed an agreement with a Danish audio company for exclusive and global sales and distribution rights for the market's most discreet headset.

The order intake in the quarter amounted to SEK 212.1 million (95.0).

(95.0). The order book at the close of the quarter was SEK 183.1 million (82.0).

Important events after the quarter

INVISIO launched the T7, an over-the-ear headset developed in-house that sets a new standard in the market.

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIOMobile: +45 5372 7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com

Invitation to conference call

INVISIO invites the media, investors and analysts to a conference call on Friday, October 30, at 10:00, when the President and CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present INVISIO's interim report for the period January-September 2020. The conference call will be held in English, starting with a brief presentation of the report followed by a question-and-answer session.

Telephone numbers for the conference call

To participate in the conference call, use one of the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time to facilitate a timely start.

Standard international: +44 (0) 207 192 83 38

Sweden (Local number): +46 (0) 856618467, (Free of charge): +46 (0) 200125160

Denmark (Local number): +45 32720417, (Free of charge): +45 80711246

UK (Local number): +44 (0) 8444819752, (Free of charge): +44 (0) 8002796619

Germany (local number): +49 (0) 6922222625, (Free of charge): +49 (0) 8007234756

France (Local number): +33 (0) 170700781, (Free of charge): +33 (0) 805101465

Switzerland (Local number): +41 (0) 445807145, (Free of charge): +41(0) 800000367

Conference-ID: 214 9764

Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3fb3mbmw

For further information, please contact

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on October 29, 2020 14:00 (CET).

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are via the headquarter in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

