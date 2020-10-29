INVISIO Interim Report January-September 2020: Strong order intake and continued investments
29 Oct, 2020, 13:11 GMT
CEO comment
"The third quarter of 2020 was characterized by a strong order intake and stable sales growth. The forward-looking investments continued for product development and organizational development in R&D, sales and marketing. We can note that the order intake of smaller orders that do not give rise to public disclosure fortunately continues to increase, which is a logical consequence of a growing customer base and new product areas. At the same time, we have seen that several major customer projects have been somewhat delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. INVISIO does not believe that the company has lost business due to the pandemic, but rather it is a matter of delayed inflow of orders," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.
July-September 2020
- Revenue: SEK 118.7 m (109.2)
- Gross profit: SEK 59.8 m (62.3)
- Gross margin: 50.3 % (57.1)
- EBITDA: SEK 19.1 m (21.3)
- Operating profit/loss: SEK 16.4 m (18.8)
- Operating margin: 13.8 % (17.2)
- Profit/loss for the period: SEK 6.2 m (16.2)
- Earnings per share: SEK 0.14 (0.37)
January - September 2020
- Revenue: SEK 359.2 m (313.3)
- Gross profit: SEK 206.9 m (190.2)
- Gross margin: 57.6 % (60.7)
- EBITDA: SEK 62.7 m (66.6)
- Operating profit/loss: SEK 55.2 m (59.0)
- Operating margin: 15.4 % (18.8)
- Profit/loss for the period: SEK 33.7 m (46.2)
- Earnings per share: SEK 0.76 (1.05)
Important events in the quarter
- Through the GSA contract, INVISIO received an order worth SEK 44 million from an existing American defense customer.
- The US Army 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) submitted a first minor order for the Intercom system.
- INVISIO signed an agreement with a Danish audio company for exclusive and global sales and distribution rights for the market's most discreet headset.
- The order intake in the quarter amounted to SEK 212.1 million (95.0).
- The order book at the close of the quarter was SEK 183.1 million (82.0).
Important events after the quarter
- INVISIO launched the T7, an over-the-ear headset developed in-house that sets a new standard in the market.
For additional information, please contact:
Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO
Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com
Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIOMobile: +45 5372 7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com
Invitation to conference call
INVISIO invites the media, investors and analysts to a conference call on Friday, October 30, at 10:00, when the President and CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present INVISIO's interim report for the period January-September 2020. The conference call will be held in English, starting with a brief presentation of the report followed by a question-and-answer session.
Telephone numbers for the conference call
To participate in the conference call, use one of the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time to facilitate a timely start.
Standard international: +44 (0) 207 192 83 38
Sweden (Local number): +46 (0) 856618467, (Free of charge): +46 (0) 200125160
Denmark (Local number): +45 32720417, (Free of charge): +45 80711246
UK (Local number): +44 (0) 8444819752, (Free of charge): +44 (0) 8002796619
Germany (local number): +49 (0) 6922222625, (Free of charge): +49 (0) 8007234756
France (Local number): +33 (0) 170700781, (Free of charge): +33 (0) 805101465
Switzerland (Local number): +41 (0) 445807145, (Free of charge): +41(0) 800000367
Conference-ID: 214 9764
Webcast
To follow the presentation online, use the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3fb3mbmw
For further information, please contact
Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO
Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com
This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on October 29, 2020 14:00 (CET).
About INVISIO AB (publ)
INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are via the headquarter in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.
