INVISIO Interim report January-June 2022: Continued record-breaking order book in an increasingly active market

STOCKHOLM, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO comment

"We can note that the higher level of activity in the market has continued into the second quarter. Sales and marketing activities were marked by high intensity. After the first half year, we have both the highest order intake and the largest order book in the company's history. However, component shortage challenges and delivery disruptions continue to negatively affect our own delivery capacity. The considerably more uncertain geopolitical situation has put further focus on defense and security issues, which in the long term most likely will mean increased demand for INVISIO's solutions. We are well-positioned to benefit from the increasing defense investments expected in coming years."

April-June 2022

Revenue: SEK 153.7 m (154.3)

(154.3) Gross profit: SEK 88.4 m (89.6)

(89.6) Gross margin: 57.5 % (58.0)

EBITDA: SEK 3.4 m (25.6)

(25.6) EBITDA margin: 2.2 % (16.6)

Operating profit/loss: SEK -8.3 m (14.2)

(14.2) Operating margin: -5.4 % (9.2)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK -7.3 m (9.4)

(9.4) Earnings per share: SEK -0.16 (0.21)

(0.21) Cash flow from operating activities SEK 8.1 m (25.4)

(25.4) Order intake: SEK 157.7 m (167.3)

(167.3) Order book: SEK 481.7 m (191.7)

January-June 2022

Revenue: SEK 291.1 m (298.1)

(298.1) Gross profit: SEK 170.4 m (172.2)

(172.2) Gross margin: 58.5 % (57.8)

EBITDA: SEK 11.2 m (49.1)

(49.1) EBITDA margin: 3.8 % (16.5)

Operating profit/loss: SEK -12.1 m (26.9)

(26.9) Operating margin: -4.2 % (9.0)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK -11.7 m (16.1)

(16.1) Earnings per share: SEK -0.26 (0.36)

(0.36) Cash flow from operating activities SEK 11.5 m (59.4)

(59.4) Order intake: SEK 554.2 m (304.7)

(304.7) Order book: SEK 481.7 m (191.7)

Important events in the quarter

INVISIO has been awarded a three-year Support contract by the UK MoD, with an option of a further two years. The contract refers to deliveries of INVISIO's communication system with hearing protection.

Important events after the quarter

James Ewing , SVP Racal Acoustics and member of Group Management retires.

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com



Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com

Invitation to conference call

INVISIO will host a conference call on Friday, July 22, at 10:00, when CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present INVISIO's report. The conference call will be held in English, starting with a brief presentation of the report followed by a question-and-answer session.

Registration

To participate in the conference call you must pre-register. After registration you will receive a telephone number and PIN code. You can also use the "call me function".

Please register 5–10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time to facilitate a timely start to the conference call.

Registration link https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdeae0181833140a597920c2e25e73040

Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5be7yz48

For further information, please contact:

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on July 22, 2022, 08:30 (CEST).

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company operates under two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combining insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/invisio-ab/r/invisio-interim-report-january-june-2022--continued-record-breaking-order-book-in-an-increasingly-ac,c3603993

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17798/3603993/1606524.pdf INVISIO Interim Report January - June 2022

SOURCE INVISIO AB