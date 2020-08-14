INVISIO Interim Report January-June 2020: Intensified focus on the law enforcement and security market

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO comment

"In the second quarter of 2020 INVISIO developed well and in accordance with the adopted strategy, which means continued focus on product and organizational develop­ment in R&D, sales and marketing. The focus includes intensified penetration of the law enforcement and security market. During the quarter, the company also won several smaller orders for the Intercom system and received initial orders for the personal system in new markets in Asia. The impact on operations of Covid-19 is limited to cancelled or postponed trade exhibitions and some delay in global supply chains and administrative processes among customers," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

April - June 2020

Revenue: SEK 123.6 m (137.2)

(137.2) Gross profit: SEK 79.9 m (87.2)

(87.2) Gross margin: 64.6 % (63.5)

EBITDA: SEK 26.8 m (41.4)

(41.4) Operating profit/loss: SEK 24.4 m (38.8)

(38.8) Operating margin: 19.8 % (28.2)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 18.1 m (28.5)

(28.5) Earnings per share: SEK 0.41 (0.65)

January - June 2020

Revenue: SEK 240.4 m (204.1)

(204.1) Gross profit: SEK 147.1 m (127.9)

(127.9) Gross margin: 61.2 % (62.7)

EBITDA: SEK 43.6 m (45.3)

(45.3) Operating profit/loss: SEK 38.8 m (40.3)

(40.3) Operating margin: 16.2 % (19.7)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 27.5 m (30.0)

(30.0) Earnings per share: SEK 0.62 (0.68)

Important events in the quarter

INVISIO is intensifying its penetration of the law enforcement and security market.

The company has won several smaller orders for the Intercom system.

INVISIO has received initial orders from new markets in Asia , which may lead to larger orders in the long term.

, which may lead to larger orders in the long term. The company is experiencing limited effects of Covid-19.

The order book at the close of the quarter was SEK 99.9 million (90.1).

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45-5372-7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIOMobile: +45-5372-7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com

Invitation to conference call

INVISIO invites the media, investors and analysts to a conference call on Friday, August 14, at 10:00, when the President and CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present INVISIO's interim report for the period January-June 2020. The conference call will be held in English, starting with a brief presentation of the report followed by a question-and-answer session.

Telephone numbers for the conference call

To participate in the conference call, use one of the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time to facilitate a timely start.

Standard international: +44 (0) 207-192-83-38

Sweden: +46 (0) 8-566-184-67

Denmark: +45-327-20417

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 844-481-9752

Germany: +49 (0) 692-222-2625

France: +33 (0) 170-700-781

Switzerland: +41 (0) 445-807-145

Conference-ID: 492 6538

Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4tbpgspk

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on August 14, 2020 08:30 (CEST).

About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are via the headquarter in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

For further information, please contact

Michael Peterson

Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45-5372-7733

E-post: mpn@invisio.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/invisio-ab/r/invisio-interim-report-january-june-2020--intensified-focus-on-the-law-enforcement-and-security-mark,c3168420

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17798/3168420/1290827.pdf INVISIO AB (publ) Interim Report January - June 2020

SOURCE INVISIO AB