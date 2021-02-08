Investors In People Launch We Invest In Apprentices Accreditation

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in People (IIP) are enhancing their globally recognised portfolio of people and HR accreditations with the launch of We invest in apprentices.

Government backed, the accreditation has been developed to measure and ensure the consistent delivery of high-quality apprenticeships across the UK.

The accreditation process delivers detailed quantitative and qualitative insights that enable companies to get the most out of their apprenticeship programmes and offer a structured working and learning environment to their apprentices.

Upon completion successful organisations are awarded a Silver, Gold or Platinum level. They are also provided with an action plan designed to support the evolution of their apprenticeship strategy.

IIP worked with the Department for Education (DfE), apprentice employers, apprentices and their families, training providers and policy makers to create the framework.

IIP CEO Paul Devoy said that investing in people, and specifically apprentices, will help businesses thrive, fill skills gaps, and create loyal advocates for many years to come.

"We know that creating high-quality apprenticeship programmes is not easy, but with the help of We invest in apprentices, every organisation can get there.

"Gaining the accreditation enables employers to raise their profile, stand out from their competition and attract better talent," he added.

Supporting the launch, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills Gillian Keegan said:

"Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to learn while you earn, opening up new and exciting career paths, from cyber security to accountancy. They will play a vital role in our Plan for Jobs, helping to create and protect jobs as we build back better after the pandemic.

"Ensuring that employers offer high-quality apprenticeships will make sure that people of all ages and backgrounds have the chance to get ahead and businesses are able to access the skills they need to thrive.

"I encourage every organisation that offers apprenticeships to gain this new accreditation."

As a part of the launch, IIP announced the first organisations to be successfully accredited against We invest in apprentices:

Brother UK, Brunel University, Capita North Tyneside Partnership, Marine & Industrial Transmissions, South Western Railway, TRL, Troup Bywaters + Anders, UKSA and Y Prentis all showed high standards of apprenticeships with two achieving the highest, Platinum, level.

A number of other organisations, including Bentley Motors, Department for Education, Iceland Foods and South Devon College, will be undergoing the assessment in coming weeks.

For more information on We invest in apprentices, visit

https://www.investorsinpeople.com/accreditations/we-invest-in-apprentices/

