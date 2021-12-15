Investment Teams to Glean Information and Trading Advantage from Aiera and Glue42 Partnership

Partnership simplifies and speeds up research, investment and trading workflows of research analysts, fundamental investors and quants, significantly improving the user experience directly on the financial desktop.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glue42 , the company that delivers integrated desktop experiences to financial institutions globally, and Aiera , a financial event access and speech technology platform that empowers investment teams and research analysts, are joining forces to put relevant event intelligence and insights at the fingertips of research analysts, fundamental investors and quants in real time. Several major asset managers are currently considering the joint offering.

As a result of the partnership, Aiera customers will be able to speed up their research, investment and trading workflows. Glue42 clients will benefit from a new workflow-appliance that further simplifies their research, investment management and event monitoring process.

With a growing number of virtualized events, the investment industry is experiencing new pain points, mostly around the tracking, accessibility, consumption and understanding of these increasing issuer communications. While working from home has mitigated the travel and lost time between meetings, investment teams now attend more meetings in a single day, whether that's simultaneous corporate access invitations or multiple earnings calls.

"As we lookout, the influx in meetings and events and the need to manage these public events and private invitations efficiently, is here to stay," said Ken Sena, co-founder and CEO, Aiera. "This is why we are so excited to work with Glue42 and offer its customers the opportunity to interoperate our monitoring and access capabilities with other desktop applications and enrich the user experience. More so, with Glue42 Core, its open-source platform, Aiera will be able to fully participate within end-users' workspaces."

As part of the joint offering, Aiera will make it easy to decipher what information is relevant, which Glue42 then embeds into a user's existing workflows. E.g.,

'Click to sync' on any instrument between Bloomberg, FactSet, order management systems, charting tools and the Aiera application or widgets, and vice versa, to get a helicopter view of a company's news and market color.

'Push to track' live, recent and upcoming events in Aiera against stocks in watchlists or investment portfolios from an OMS or PMS and ensure no company events and insights are missed.

'Push to chat' so that teams can share content and push events news, earnings calls, research notes and highlights from Aiera into any chat application and keep clients and investors updated on the latest company news.

In addition to the integration and app support, Aiera will also bring a new set of widgets to the Glue42 desktop interop environment to further improve the user experience. Initially, these widgets will focus on calendar, event access, news and filings search.

With the help of automated speech recognition (ASR) and voice technology, Aiera will also be able to offer additional services around the transcription of personal meetings and custom events, automating the note taking process and enabling teams to share meeting highlights with those who could not attend.

"While the Aiera user interface is available as a browser-based SaaS offering and mobile app, there is a natural benefit for Aiera to be included in an interop platform due to the nature of typical end user workflows," said James Wooster, COO, Glue42. "Given the many applications necessary for a portfolio manager, analyst, trader or quant, there is tremendous competition for screen space, and a need for communication between applications."

"This is next-gen technology that fits very cleanly into the workflows and workspaces of a large portion of the Glue42 customer base," he continued. "Adding Aiera to the Glue42 platform brings an exciting new capability that will provide significant business benefit. It's a highly complementary offering."

About Aiera

Aiera is the only LIVE event monitoring & financial search platform covering all available Wall Street events, providing real-time transcription, one-click audio control, smart document search, dynamic alerts, and seamless team collaboration via bookmarks and note-taking. Aiera covers over 40,000 earnings calls, investor events, and conferences annually, across more than 10,000 global equities, and is accessible via desktop, mobile app, API, and iFrame. To learn more, visit our website at www.aiera.com

About Glue42

Glue42 enables organizations to build intelligent desktops that support configurable workflows between web and desktop applications. Its integration platform seamlessly and securely orchestrates UI and data and leverages open-source initiatives such as FINOS FDC3 to reduce application delivery times and accelerate time to value. The company is based in London, New York, and Bulgaria. With over 45,000 licenses, its software is deployed at tier one financial institutions across the world. glue42.com/why-glue42/

