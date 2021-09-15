InvestingCrypto Wins 2 Prestigious Awards for 2020

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the most noted awards in the online trading industry have recently been announced, and world-renowned trading brand InvestingCrypto has managed to acquire two very important titles: Broker of the Year and Best Gold Trading Broker (of the Gold Banking and Finance Awards). This is mainly thanks to the firm's state of the art trading platform and outstanding support staff.

"We are flattered by this worldwide recognition we are receiving, but I must say we are not surprised by it," commented Donald Reilly, spokesperson for InvestingCrypto. "We've spared no effort at making every element of our service as optimal as we possibly can, for the sake of our traders. However, we do not take this achievement lightly. Everyone here at InvestingCrypto has worked hard to win the Broker of the Year title, and we're going to keep working hard in the future to preserve the high bar we've set for ourselves - and even to raise it."

Putting the customer first

2020 has been a rough year for the online trading and brokerage industry. The COVID-19 pandemic, along with its economic aftermath, has required traders to constantly readapt to new situations and trends, and in turn also required brokers to display high flexibility and versatility. In that sense, these awards won by InvestingCrypto show first and foremost the brand's commitment to its clients.

"Ever since the day of our foundation, we've been putting our traders in the center," added Reilly. "We see no other way to grow as a trusted trading brand. It is unfortunate that a lot of other websites out there do not share this point of view, but we will continue to adhere to this philosophy in the future, and that's a promise."

About InvestingCrypto

The brand was founded in order to provide a different approach to online trading, especially in the cryptocurrency sector. As of today, thousands of traders from around the world have already registered with InvestingCrypto, and are actively trading on the company's proprietary WebTrader. Customers have five different account types to choose from , suited to different trading budgets and strategies. All support and guidance is granted in-house by the company's team of experts, via multiple means of communication. InvestingCrypto adheres to the strictest anti-money laundering policies, for the highest level of security of traders' funds and private information.

