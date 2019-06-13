InventoryBase, Part of Radweb Limited, Launches New Cutting Edge Workstreams Module for Managing Transactions Between Agents and Suppliers Inventories and Inspections

PORTSMOUTH, England, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today InventoryBase announced the launch of their new InventoryBase Workstreams module, allowing InventoryBase users to capture payments and setup payment agreements for outsourced property visits .

The new Workstreams module provides an easy way for InventoryBase users to get paid for invoices raised from completing property reports, such as inventories, check-ins, check-outs or periodic inspections, addressed directly to their client or a third party.

Payments have always been a burden to the property services supplier industry, and InventoryBase aims to simplify how clients pay suppliers in a more speedy, secure and protected way.

By using InventoryBase's new Workstreams module, both client and supplier can feel comfortable that the payment has been agreed, and will be released upon satisfactory delivery of property reports, with options for mediating issues.

Steve Rad, Managing Director of InventoryBase commented:

"Technology in the payments industry is advanced enough to be able to provide a seamless transactional experience for all parties involved in property visits and work orders and we're excited to pave the way for seamless transactions in the coming peak season."

Steve went on to add:

"Suppliers often operate at low margins to remain competitive in a growing industry, especially where recent changes are forcing clients to look at ways to cut costs. Providing a seamless, simple experience to purchase valuable and professional property reports is something we feel will be welcomed by all."

Interested? Read more and sign up for InventoryBase Workstreams here: https://inventorybase.co.uk/workstreams/

Book a personal demonstration of InventoryBase or start a free trial at https://inventorybase.co.uk

About InventoryBase

InventoryBase, part of Radweb Ltd, is a Property Inspection Platform for Inventory Clerks, Property Management Companies and Letting Agencies of all sizes.

It enables clerks and property managers to manage both properties and staff on the move and is available on most mobile devices.

From workflows to audits and assisted scheduling, the software provides the complete package for any Property Manager.

