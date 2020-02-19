InventoryBase Growth Continues With the Appointment of a New Commercial Manager

Market-leading inventory software providers, InventoryBase, appoint tech industry specialist.

PORTSMOUTH, England, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with their recent launch of the new service, InventoryBase Workstreams, the industry-leading proptech specialists have now appointed a new commercial manager as the business continues to grow.

Warrick Swift will be responsible for the commercial development and marketing of all Radweb products, operations and business development.

Following his degree in Music Business and Innovation, Warrick has worked in specialist roles within Digital Marketing, eCommerce and business development for the past 6 years in the Technology Industry to help companies increase their online share of business.

Warrick has a strong grasp on commercial development, project management, marketing and has worked with Microsoft, HP, Panasonic in previous roles. Warrick will work closely with the Directors to continue to develop InventoryBase brands across the UK and abroad.

"I am truly excited to work with the team at Radweb at an exciting time for InventoryBase as a market leader in property management and inventory software."

"I'm looking forward to becoming a contributor to the growth of our products & services."

To find out more about InventoryBase Workstreams and request an information pack, visit the website: https://inventorybase.co.uk/workstreams

About InventoryBase

InventoryBase, part of RadWeb Ltd, is a Property Inspection Platform for Inventory Clerks, Property Management Companies and Letting Agencies of all sizes.

It enables clerks and property managers to manage both properties and staff on the move and is available on most mobile devices.

InventoryBase includes workflows, audits, assisted scheduling, end-to-end report functions and payments. The software provides the complete package for any Property Manager.

