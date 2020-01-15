InventoryBase Academy Successfully Host Their First 'Practical Property Reports' Training Day

Following the success of their online training services, InventoryBase Academy launches a new CPD accredited practical course for inventory providers

PORTSMOUTH, England, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New for 2020, InventoryBase Academy lead from the success of their online training to deliver a hands-on, practical property reporting experience.

Last year saw the launch of InventoryBase Academy and the popular online course, "Learn How To Produce Professional Property Reports" with over 200 graduates, which highlighted the requirement for further training.

"Practical Property Reports" - a CPD accredited training day held in Portsmouth, was attended by aspiring inventory clerks and practising inventory professionals looking to update and upskill using InventoryBase software. It gave attendees the opportunity to put newly obtained skills into practice, in a practical working environment whilst benefiting from the experiences of seasoned inventory clerks and business owners.

Key takeaways included: how much time check out reports take and why they should be charged at equal to if not more than the inventory. Why GDPR is a vital component of a clerks role and a very intense discussion around lone working especially how to safely test an alarm and what systems should be put into place to ensure optimum safety.

The practical element of the course involved conducting an inventory and then 'revisiting' to complete a checkout using the InventoryBase app effectively.

Sian Hemming-Metcalfe, Head of Training & Development for InventoryBase Academy said:

"We're really pleased to have delivered our first practical course for InventoryBase Academy for 2020. It was great to meet with like-minded professional inventory providers. We all tend to work independently so to have the opportunity to 'talk shop' was a key feedback point as well as some interesting discussions about the current state of the lettings industry. Moving forward; we are working on adding more subjects and further material during the year with the clear aim to support all clerks during this great period of change."

The next on-site course, "Practical Property Reporting" will be held on 5th February in Portsmouth - book your place here .

Other InventoryBase Academy courses include " Learn how to produce professional property reports " & " Legionella risk assessments ".

About InventoryBase Academy

InventoryBase Academy provides CPD accredited training and development for professionals throughout the lettings industry.

There is a range of courses available designed by industry professionals to assist those at all levels to learn and improve their skills.

Provided in-line with InventoryBase, part of RadWeb Ltd, we also provide a property inspection platform for Inventory Clerks, Property Management Companies and Letting Agencies of all sizes.

Our platform and service enables clerks and property managers to manage both properties and staff on the move and is available on most mobile devices.

From workflows to audits and assisted scheduling, alongside training - InventoryBase provide the complete package for anyone managing rental property.

Representatives from InventoryBase are available for media interviews and speaking opportunities.

For more information on InventoryBase or to arrange a demonstration, contact:

Laura West

InventoryBase

Email: laura@inventorybase.com

Related Links

https://inventorybase.co.uk/academy/



SOURCE InventoryBase Academy