Intuit Announces New Vice President and UK Country Manager

Jolawn Victor moves from Headspace to Intuit, the makers of household name brands QuickBooks, Mailchimp and Credit Karma

LONDON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuit, the global technology platform and makers of QuickBooks, Mailchimp, Credit Karma, TurboTax and Mint, today announces the appointment of new Vice President and UK Country Manager, Jolawn Victor. Victor joins to drive continued growth of Intuit's UK business which helps small businesses, self-employed and accounting professionals embrace technology to overcome their biggest financial challenges.

Victor joins from Headspace, where she led the company's international operations and global expansion as Chief International Officer. Prior to Headspace, she held senior roles at Intuit, including driving QuickBooks' global growth as the Rest of World leader. Victor also held executive roles at PepsiCo.

Dan McCarthy, Chief Business Officer, at Intuit said: "Jolawn is a proven leader with a track record of building high performing teams that scale customer-centric innovation and provide delightful customer experiences, globally. We're excited to welcome her back and are confident she's going to be a huge asset to Intuit and our UK organisation."

Intuit has a significant presence in the UK with nearly 600 team members. The organisation placed second in Great Place to Work's medium sized technology business category in 2021. It delivers on its global mission to Power Prosperity Around the World by making software that helps small businesses, the self-employed and accounting professionals thrive.

Victor said: "The opportunity for Intuit in the UK is significant. There are millions of small businesses and self-employed that need support from technology to run and grow their business. There are hundreds of thousands of accounting professionals that need a software partner to help them grow their practice and scale their impact. These needs are accelerated by major compliance moments such as Making Tax Digital and Open Banking. I can't wait to work in a sector I'm passionate about, with a hugely talented team, to help these communities thrive."

In Intuit's Financial Year 2021, eight million active customers worldwide used QuickBooks as the source of truth for their small businesses. This includes 5.3 million QuickBooks Online subscribers, up 16% YOY. Mailchimp had 13 million total users around the world. In her new role, Victor will influence Intuit's global strategy as part of the Small Business and Self-Employed Group's Developed Markets Leadership Team, while also leading the ambitious growth strategy in the UK. Victor starts May 16.

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

SOURCE Intuit