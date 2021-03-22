Introducing the METZ Blue MUC 7 Series Powered by Android 10.0

With the latest Android 10.0 operating system, the METZ MUC 7 Series sets itself to becoming a multifunctional device that supports smart-home device connectivity for over 1,000 smart-home products and 100 Google-related brands. Thanks to Google Assistant's Voice Control feature, users can now take absolute control of their Smart Home with simple commands: "Dim the lights", "Adjust the air-conditioner", "Activate the pool system", and so much more. The possibilities are endless.

The METZ MUC 7 Series is one the leading TV devices running on the latest Android 10.0, making TV viewing user-friendly for the entire family to enjoy. Featuring only the smartest technology from privacy protection, to dynamic partition storage, this device is an environmentally-friendly Smart TV with ground-breaking capabilities.

One major secret to the MUC 7 Series' amazing image clarity is credited to deeply embedded within the hardware: The latest Chameleon Extreme 2.0 chip.

With picture quality-processing engine optimization, Chameleon Extreme 2.0 introduces new technologies including: Dynamic Remodel, Super Resolution, Contrast Enhancement, as well as AI Self-Adaption. All four features combine to display the most realistic colours through all 8.29 million display pixels. Expect additional features from Boundless Wisdom to 4K HDR10 display alongside world-renowned hardware and software like Dolby & DTS TruSurround sound, Android 10.0 OS, and AV1.

Make the METZ MUC 7 Series yours today at https://bit.ly/2OVtvqf. You can also search for "METZ Blue MUC 7 Series" on Amazon.com, and experience the full power of Android 10.0. Hurry, while stocks last!

