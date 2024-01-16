Introducing the Hisense L5H Laser TV: It's Time to Think Big

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover the future of home entertainment with Hisense's latest innovation – the 100L5H and 120L5H, sensational 100 and 120-inch 4K laser smart TVs now available in South Africa at leading retailers: Hifi Corp, Hirschs, Masons, New World, Game and Tafelberg Furnishers.

Introducing the 100L5H, a groundbreaking 100-inch 4K laser smart TV. Experience razor-sharp images, Dolby Vision & Atmos, and VIDAA Voice for seamless navigation. Available now at leading SA retailers.

Key Features:

X-Fusion Laser Technology: Delivering razor-sharp images with over 16.7 million vibrant colors.

Ultra-Short Throw: A massive 100-inch picture from just 29.7cm away, perfect for any living room.

Dolby Vision and Atmos: Immerse yourself in stunning visuals and dynamic audio.

VIDAA Voice: Navigate effortlessly with a responsive voice assistant.

Ambient Light Rejection Screen: Enjoy excellent viewing in any environment, adjusting brightness up to 2,700 lumens.

Smooth Motion and ALLM Game Mode: Elevate gaming experiences with reduced lag.

Filmmaker Mode: Optimal settings for cinematic viewing.

VIDAA U6 OS: Seamless access to popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.

Hisense's L5H offers not just a TV but an extraordinary cinematic experience. Its Ultra-Short Throw technology allows for easy integration into any living space, needing only 29.7cm for a massive 100-inch display and only 35.2cm for a 120-inch display. The screen, mountable on any wall, boasts a sturdy aluminum frame and a scratch-resistant surface, marrying elegance with durability.

Revolutionary Laser Technology:

The L5H's X-Fusion Laser Technology provides a vibrant palette of over 16.7 million colors, creating a visually stunning experience. Adaptive Ambient Light Rejection ensures a brilliant, sharp picture in any lighting, adjusting brightness dynamically up to 2,700 lumens.

Immersive Gaming and Viewing:

With Dolby Vision, HDR10, Smooth Motion, and a dedicated gaming mode, the L5H offers an unparalleled viewing and gaming experience. AIPQ technology optimizes resolution, color, and contrast in real-time, enhancing every scene.

User-Friendly Experience:

Navigate effortlessly with VIDAA U6 OS, offering a universal search function, responsive voice assistant, and efficient share functionality via Apple Airplay 2 and HomeKit.

Available Now:

The Hisense L5H is now available in 100 and 120-inches at leading South African retailers: Hifi Corp, Hirschs, Masons, New World, Game and Tafelberg Furnishers along with its smaller counterpart, the 90L5H.

To transform your home entertainment, and experience the future with Hisense click here!

Learn more about Hisense's commitment to innovation and quality at www.hisense.co.za/company/

CONTACT:

Van Der Merwe Henru

henru.vandermerwe@hisense.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319202/Introducing_100L5H_a_groundbreaking_100_inch_4K_laser_smart_TV.jpg