INTRODUCING STAR HILL FARM WHISKY FROM THE MAKER'S MARK DISTILLERY

"Guided by our founders' pursuit of excellence and a higher purpose, we are proud to share Star Hill Farm Whisky with the world — a 10-year journey to unlock nature's depth of flavor, resulting in something new from the Maker's Mark Distillery," said Rob Samuels, eighth-generation whisky maker and managing director of Maker's Mark. "The launch of Star Hill Farm Whisky will expand our platform to advance regenerative agriculture beyond our business, fostering a more sustainable future for our industry, people and planet."

While Maker's Mark has used the same mashbill for over 70 years to create a balanced and consistent bourbon, Star Hill Farm Whisky will evolve each year, exploring flavors that soil, wheat, water and wood impart to quality ingredients when expertly blended, aged and grown regeneratively. The inaugural release will highlight soft red winter wheat — the distinctive grain in Maker's Mark's mashbill — and will remove corn entirely, allowing the wheat to shine. The 2025 release of Star Hill Farm Whisky is crafted from two mashbills: one with 70% soft red winter wheat and 30% malted barley, and the other with 100% malted soft red winter wheat.

"We're proud to introduce the first wheat whisky in our distillery's history, one that showcases our vision and innovation and honors the land that makes it all possible," said Dr. Blake Layfield, master distiller, Maker's Mark. "This release is a complex yet balanced blend of seven- and eight-year whiskies, bottled uncut at cask strength. The nose captivates with notes of buttery caramel, golden raisins and gingerbread. On the palate, you'll find a soft, bright mix of honeyed toffee, chocolate-covered cherries, and a hint of apple pie spice. The finish is smooth and inviting, with toasted pecans and soft cinnamon bringing it all together."

Partnering to Advance Regenerative Agriculture

Star Hill Farm Whisky is named after the 1,100-acre farm that is home to the Maker's Mark Distillery, chosen by its founders, Margie and Bill Samuels Sr., in 1953 for its unique water source and proximity to grain growers. Maker's Mark still owns, protects and enriches its watershed and land. Today, Maker's Mark is the first and only bourbon distillery to achieve B Corp Certification in Kentucky and the first distillery globally to achieve certification from Regenified™, the leading regenerative certification company.

With the launch of Star Hill Farm Whisky, Maker's Mark has formed an alliance with Regenified and Understanding Ag, which provides education and technical support to build healthy farm ecosystems. The Maker's Mark Regenerative Alliance will invite farms, bars and restaurants — starting in New York, Kentucky and greater London — to join its mission: pledging to adopt regenerative practices in sourcing and operations, while promoting its benefits through menu storytelling and consumer engagement.

Star Hill Farm Whisky will be the first to carry an Estate Whiskey certification — a new designation by The Estate Whiskey Alliance™ group established by the University of Kentucky to highlight the advantages of local sourcing and sustainable production in the whiskey industry. Estate whiskey refers to a category that is produced entirely on the distillery estate, using grains sourced from estate owned or controlled land.

With an ABV of 57.35% (114.7 proof), the Star Hill Farm Whisky 2025 Release will have a suggested retail price of USD $100. In the United States, the limited release will be available at select retailers nationwide and available for purchase at the Maker's Mark Distillery by booking a Star Hill Farm Whisky experience at https://www.makersmark.com//distillery/visit-us.

For more information, please visit www.starhillfarm.com and www.makersmark.com.

ABOUT MAKER'S MARK

Maker's Mark® is the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon driven by a vision for better flavor and a better world. Maker's Mark began with the innovative spirit of Margie and Bill Samuels, Sr., who in 1953, fulfilled their dream to create a delicious bourbon without the bite, using soft red winter wheat instead of rye to enhance the softness, sweetness and signature creaminess. Highly desired around the world, Maker's Mark is handmade, hand-dipped in our signature red wax, and every barrel continues to be rotated by hand and is aged to taste not time.

Always true to the founders' vision, Maker's Mark continues to shape the brand's future through purposeful, flavor-driven innovation. In recent years, the brand has introduced thoughtful, super-premium expressions to its portfolio, including Maker's Mark 46, Maker's Mark Cask Strength, and Maker's Mark Cellar-Aged, all Double Gold winners of the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, as well as Maker's Mark Private Selection: the brand's custom barrel program.

Advancing its mission to cultivate bourbon that betters the world, while crafting the most flavorful product possible for consumers, Maker's Mark is the largest bourbon distillery in the world to achieve B Corp Certification and the first distillery to achieve Regenified Certification, a reflection of the brand's dedication to sustainable agriculture practices at Star Hill Farm, home to the Maker's Mark Distillery. For more information, visit www.makersmark.com.

WE MAKE OUR WHISKY CAREFULLY. PLEASE ENJOY IT THAT WAY.

Star Hill Farm™ American Wheat Whisky, 57.35% Alc./Vol., ©2025 Maker's Mark Distillery, Inc. Loretto, KY.

