INTRODUCING JUICE PLUS+ LUMINATE: ONE OF THE FIRST, RAPID ACTING, PLANT-BASED PRODUCTS DESIGNED TO SUPPORT MENTAL CLARITY, FOCUS, AND ENERGY

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global health and wellness company, Juice Plus+, today announced a powerful new plant-based food supplement with naturally sourced ingredients that supports mental clarity[2], focus[3] and mental energy[4], in under two hours[1]. The latest innovation from Juice Plus+ features up-and-coming herbal superstars like Rhodiola, Alpinia Galanga and Lion's Mane plus scientifically proven ingredients like natural caffeine and plant-based B vitamins and comes in a refreshing Berry + Mango flavour.

In today's fast-paced world, the pressures of daily life can take a toll on our cognitive function, leading to fatigue and challenges concentrating. New consumer research by Juice Plus+ that polled over 12,000 people[6], uncovered a growing trend in procrastination, with nearly 78% experiencing difficulty keeping focused on tasks. The data also found that people are spending over 5 hours of the day unfocused. Whether managing a demanding workload, studying for long hours, or balancing multiple responsibilities as a parent, Juice Plus+ offers a solution that can support your focus and mental energy, amidst the hustle and bustle of modern living and free you up to a feel more present.

KEY FACTS ABOUT JUICE PLUS+ LUMINATE

Leverages the ancient knowledge of various herbal traditions, with Alpinia Galanga, Rhodiola, Sage, and Lion's Mane

Rapid-acting , with results felt in under 120 minutes

, with results felt in under 120 minutes Helps improve concentration and increase alertness , thanks to natural caffeine from green coffee bean

, thanks to natural caffeine from green coffee bean Helps reduces tiredness and fatigue , due to riboflavin (vitamin B2) from fruit extracts

, due to riboflavin (vitamin B2) from fruit extracts Contributes to normal mental performance — how well the brain and nerves function, with the help of pantothenic acid (vitamin B5) from fruit extracts

— how well the brain and nerves function, with the help of pantothenic acid (vitamin B5) from fruit extracts Promotes normal psychological function — how you think, feel, and act with the vitamin B6 from fruit extracts

PLANT POWERED INGREDIENTS

A unique blend of nootropics and adaptogens, every ingredient in Juice Plus+ Luminate shines on its own. But the magic is in the synergy. It includes:

Powerful herbal ingredients: Alpinia Galanga, Lion's Mane, Rhodiola, and Sage. This unique blend of ingredients are not featured together in any other food supplement in the EU.

Natural caffeine from Green Coffee Bean: Helps improve concentration and increase alertness.

Mango, Guava and Lemon fruit blend: provides an array of naturally occurring B vitamins. Vitamin B1 and B6 for mental clarity, vitamin B5 for mental energy and vitamin B2 to help reduce tiredness and fatigue.

PART OF YOUR DAILY SELF-CARE RITUAL WITH RAPID EFFECTS

Juice Plus+ Luminate comes in a tasty Berry + Mango flavored mix which can be part of a once-daily self-care ritual. A plant-based drink supplement, free from gluten, synthetic sweeteners, colours or flavourings ensuring a delicious experience every time you sip. There's no better way to set yourself up for a productive day, leaving you time to do the things you most enjoy doing. It is the perfect on-the-go boost which you can enjoy hot or cold, still or fizzy — you decide!

Travis Garza, Juice Plus+ Global CEO, said: "In today's fast-paced world, we know how important it is to maintain peak mental clarity, energy, and focus. While the brain is one of our body's most powerful organs, the demands of daily life often hinder its optimal performance. We've been closely watching the fast-growing field of food supplements that support mental performance but saw a big gap for something that is plant-based, rapid working and has a great taste. Using a unique blend of nootropics and adaptogens, we wanted to drive innovation in the category and create a new product that supports focus, mental clarity, energy, and vitality, therefore giving people the ability to focus on the activities they are passionate about every day."

Juice Plus+ Luminate has received overwhelmingly positive feedback to the product in a blind survey[1] of 69 adults who took Juice Plus+ Luminate:

81% felt clearer and more focused

80% felt more alert

77% felt more mentally energised

74% felt less tired and more motivated

75% were able to concentrate for longer

73% felt more productive

Juice Plus+ Luminate will be available for purchase from https://uk.juiceplus.com/products/luminate and priced at £39.50 for 15 servings. Available in 15 and 30 servings for one-time purchase, or available on subscription monthly. Enjoy Juice Plus+ Luminate as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Notes to Editors

About The Juice Plus+ Company

The Juice Plus+ Company is a global health and wellness company that inspires healthy living around the world. It operates in 27 markets globally and is supported by a mission-driven community of over 200,000 independent sales Partners and has served millions of customers.

What is Juice Plus+?

Juice Plus+ offers a range of plant-based nutritional products that are as close to nature as possible. Juice Plus+ products include Juice Plus+ Essentials Capsules (Fruit Blend, Vegetable Blend, Berry Blend, Omega+ Blend, Juice Plus+ Soft Chewables (Fruit Blend, Vegetable Blend, Berry Blend), Complete by Juice Plus+ shakes, bars, and Juice Plus+ Perform shake.

Sources

1. According to results of a blind survey. Survey participants took Juice Plus+ Luminate without knowing the brand, product name nor benefits over a 7-day period and were paid for giving their honest opinion about their experience of the product. Experiences may vary by individual.

2. Vitamins B1 and B6 contribute to normal psychological function.

3. Caffeine helps to improve concentration and increase alertness.

4. Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5) contributes to normal mental performance, while vitamin B2 helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue.

5. An online survey was conducted by PureSpectrum among 12000 nationally representative consumers across the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and US. The research fieldwork took place between May 13th and 21st 2024.

