Introducing ASC Engineered Solutions™: Anvil and Smith-Cooper are embarking on a new chapter

COMMERCE, Calif. and EXETER, N.H., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the 2019 merger of Anvil International and Smith-Cooper International, the unified company today relaunches as ASC Engineered Solutions. Under a single name and logo, ASC Engineered Solutions continues its focus on improving the customer experience everyday and striving to deliver service excellence.

The evolved ASC Engineered Solutions brand reinforces a focus on what matters most to customers: quality. As a solutions provider, this quality is reflected in the company's precision-engineered products, support and knowledge. The new brand communicates that the organization is a dependable strategic partner focused on its customers' success.

"Unifying the corporate brand enhances our presence in the market and reinforces that we are one company, drawing on the best of both legacy companies to create something greater than the sum of its parts," said Jason Hild, chief executive officer of ASC Engineered Solutions. "It signals that we are committed to a way of doing business that extends beyond precision-engineered, category-leading products by leveraging technology, service, and support to help our customers meet the challenges they face every day."

The new logo, name and tagline brings together this message.

Logo

The crisp geometric shapes in the new company logo communicate precision and quality, while the interlocking lines represent the connection to customers—much like a handshake. The typeface is strong and structural while also being clean, easy to read and modern. The foundational black and grey references the company's strength and commitment, while the vibrant blue captures the passion of its people.

Name

The ASC portion of the new name communicates unity and reinforces that the company is a single organization that combines the best of both legacy companies.

Additionally, "Engineered Solutions" expresses that the company is a problem solver. For ASC Engineered Solutions, a solution answers challenges and is how the company delivers value. This value includes leveraging technology to make doing business easier, ensuring product availability, offering the broadest range of products and services in the industry and being a dependable partner.

Tagline

Lastly, the company's tagline "Building connections that last™" comes from the legacy Anvil business. It is a nod to that heritage and a guarantee that the newly united company will bring forward the elements its customers appreciate. The tagline captures the essence of the brand, referring to both its products as well as the strong and lasting relationships vital to the organization.

Together, these brand elements assure customers that ASC is a solutions provider, focused on delivering a quality experience, every time.

About ASC Engineered Solutions

ASC Engineered Solutions is defined by quality—in its products, services and support. With more than 1,400 employees, the company's portfolio of precision-engineered piping support, valves and connections provides products to more than 4,000 cus­tomers across industries, such as mechanical, industrial, fire protection, oil and gas, and commercial and residential construction. Its portfolio of leading brands includes ABZ Valve®, AFCON®, Anvil®, Anvil EPS, Anvil Services, Basic-PSA, Beck®, Catawissa, Cooplet®, FlexHead®, FPPI®, Gruvlok®, J.B. Smith, Merit®, North Alabama Pipe, Quadrant®, SCI®, Sharpe®, SlideLOK®, SPF/ Anvil® and SprinkFLEX®. With headquarters in Commerce, CA, and Exeter, NH, ASC also has ISO 9001:2015 certified production facilities in PA, TN, IL, TX, AL, LA, KS, and RI. For more information, visit www.asc-es.com.

