Introducing 3Doodler's 3D Build & Play - 3D storytelling and hands-on STEAM learning for ages four and up

The original 3D printing pen, re-imagined for creative development in young children

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DoodlerⓇ, the creators of the original 3D printing pen, today announce the first 3D drawing device designed specifically for pre-school kids to engage in 3D creative play.

Currently available exclusively through Amazon.com and the3Doodler.com , 3Doodler's new 3D Build & Play ( https://3dbuildplay.com/ ) allows children as young as four to design their own character-driven worlds, exploring their creativity while building confidence and fine motor skills. Incredibly easy to use, simply turn on the cordless 3D Build & Play, insert a colorful strand of material, and crank the handle to create 3D models in seconds!

As 3Doodler's most accessible product yet (RRP $29.99), 3D Build & Play includes a variety of character molds and playful backdrops to bring creations to life. Budding creatives mold and connect pieces to create characters, including Jim the Giraffe, and follow his adventures through a themed storybook. Bonus backgrounds are available online and in the 3Doodler App.

Research shows that through play, children learn important developmental skills, including the ability to tap into their imaginations. As a kid-powered toy, 3D Build & Play helps children ages 4+ build creativity, fine motor skills, and more:

"Innovative play and early tech options that drive creative development for younger ages are limited," said Daniel Cowen, CEO, 3Doodler. "With 3D Build & Play, children have the freedom to come up with unique ideas, developing focus, confidence, and out-of-the-box skills."

Easy to adapt for right or left-handed users, 3D Build & Play is safe for kids and the environment, using low heat settings, no hot parts, and BPA-free, non-toxic, biodegradable plastic. With 16 color refills and endless play options, kids aged four and up can join the 2.5 million people worldwide exploring their creativity with 3Doodler.

3Doodler's 3D Build & Play RRP is $29.99 and is available from Amazon.com and the3Doodler.com .

3Doodler makes creativity tangible through its range of 3D printing pens. Founded in 2010, 3Doodler raised $3.89 million on Kickstarter to produce the world's first 3D Printing Pens. 3Doodler makes products for all ages and skill levels. To see the full 3Doodler range, download hundreds of free projects or see how the 3Doodler can impact education, go to www.3doodler.com .

