Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Size to Witness Substantial Boost at a CAGR of 43% in the 7MM During the Study Period 2018-30, Foresees DelveInsight

- The Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market is expected to grow in the upcoming years owing to the potential entry of intratumoral emerging therapies and their readily uptake.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market report offers detailed information on current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the key takeaways from the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Report:

Out of all the major cancers studied, i.e., Melanoma, Nonmelanoma skin cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Brain Cancer , and Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC) contributed to the highest number of cases in the 7MM.

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total NMSC incident cases in the 7MM was 774,926 in 2020.

in 2020. At present, there are only three Intratumoral approved drugs namely Imlygic (Talimogene laherparepvec/T-VEC; Amgen), Hensify (NBTXR3; Nanobiotix) and Delytact (teserpaturev/G47∆; Daiichi Sankyo). Imlygic (Amgen) is the first and only FDA-approved viral therapy that is injected directly into melanoma tumors.

The highest Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market share is primarily dominated by the USA in the 7MM that is anticipated to soar at a CAGR of 42% by 2030.

in the 7MM that is anticipated to soar at a CAGR of by 2030. Key pharmaceutical and biotech companies actively engaged in the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market space include Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, OncoSec Medical Incorporated, Merck, Istari Oncology, Replimune/ Regeneron, Philogen, Exicure, Sirnaomics, Nanobiotix, Intensity Therapeutics, NanOlogy, Lokon Pharma, Immunicum, DNAtrix, Treovir, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Immunovative Therapies, among others.

among others. The Intratumoral Cancer pipeline therapies expected to get launched in the forecasted period (2021-2030) include Vidutolimod, TAVO, CAVATAK, PVSRIPO, RP1 , Daromun, Cavrotolimod, Cotsiranib, Hensify, INT230-6, Delolimogene mupadenorepvec, Intuvax, Tasadenoturev, G207, Tilsotolimod, AlloStim , and others.

, and others. The majority of the emerging therapies are working on the principle of turning "cold" tumors to "hot" and then simultaneously targeting the tumor with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

and then simultaneously targeting the tumor with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Several pharmaceutical companies are putting out enormous effort to shift the existing paradigm and stigma surrounding intratumoral treatments and address the current unmet needs while considering the current disadvantages associated with these medicines.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies: Disease Overview

The cancer treatment landscape has transformed to incorporate novel therapies which mainly include chemotherapy, hormone therapy, immunotherapy, gene therapy, radiotherapy, stem cell transplant, surgery, and targeted therapy. However, there are patients who do not respond to any of the available treatment options or develop resistance to available therapies.

Recently, the scientific community has developed a keen interest in Intratumoral Cancer Therapies that are immunotherapies administered directly into tumors via injections, however, they can refer to any therapy provided in close anatomical proximity to a tumor with the goal of direct uptake by tumors.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies: Indication-wise Segmentation

DelveInsight's Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Insights Report offers historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis during the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Selected Cancer Types (Melanoma, Nonmelanoma skin cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Brain Cancer , and Soft Tissue Sarcoma)

, and Soft Tissue Sarcoma) Target Patient Pool of Intratumoral Therapies by Cancer Types

Treated Cases by Cancer Types

Present Intratumoral Cancer Therapy Market Outlook

Intratumoral (intralesional) administration of immunotherapeutics is a promising way to target local tumor immunity barriers directly. Different categories of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies in the pipeline under investigation include oncolytic viruses, monoclonal antibodies, and small molecules, and others are being investigated.

The present Intratumoral Cancer Therapy market consists of only three approved therapies, i.e., Imlygic (Talimogene laherparepvec/T-VEC; Amgen), Delytact (teserpaturev/G47∆; Daiichi Sankyo) and Hensify (NBTXR3; Nanobiotix). The first approval for an intratumoral therapy was received in 2015, wherein the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) approved Imlygic (talimogene laherparepvec; T-Vec) to treat melanoma. It is a genetically modified herpes simplex virus type 1–based oncolytic immunotherapy and is the first oncolytic virus approved by the US FDA to treat unresectable melanoma recurrent after the initial surgery. Later on in 2019, the European Union (EU) approved Hensify (NBTXR3) for the treatment of patients suffering from Soft tissue sarcoma, and recently in 2021, the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) granted conditional and time-limited approval to Delytact (teserpaturev) for the treatment of malignant glioma.

However, there are limitations in the form of intratumoral administration and a lack of statistically significant benefit in overall survival. Given that Amgen's Imlygic was the first intratumoral therapy in cancer, its sales revenue has been underwhelming. And this may be due to its approval as a monotherapy. Such treatments are thought to perform well and be beneficial when combined with other medications, particularly immunotherapy drugs like checkpoint inhibitors. Further, the launch of therapies is expected to face tough competition from immune checkpoint inhibitors that are efficient and come with manageable side effects.

Intratumoral Cancer Pipeline Therapies in Focus in the Report Analysis

Currently, the Intratumoral Cancer Therapy pipeline is rich with potential candidates majorly focused on the treatment of melanoma, head and neck cancer, Nonmelanoma skin cancer, along with some other cancers and expectations are high from Intratumoral Cancer Therapies.

Most of the emerging therapies are simultaneously targeting the tumor in tandem with immune checkpoint inhibitors. DelveInsight's analysts estimate that out of all cancer types assessed, Melanoma is anticipated to dominate the Intratumoral Cancer Therapeutic market landscape.

Vidutolimod (CMP-001): Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

TAVO(tavokinogene telseplasmid): OncoSec Medical Incorporated

CAVATAK (V937; CVA21): Merck & Co (Viralytics)

PVSRIPO (PVS-RIPO): Istari Oncology

RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec): Replimune/ Regeneron

Daromun (Nidlegy): Philogen

Cavrotolimod (AST-008): Exicure

Cotsiranib (STP705): Sirnaomics

Hensify (NBTXR3/ PEP503): Nanobiotix

INT230-6 (Cisplatin/vinblastine): Intensity Therapeutics

NanoPac (LSAM paclitaxel): NanOlogy

Delolimogene mupadenorepvec (LOAd703): Lokon Pharma

Intuvax (Ilixadencel): Immunicum

Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401): DNAtrix

G207: Treovir

Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125): Idera Pharmaceuticals

AlloStim: Immunovative Therapies

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Dynamics

DelveInsight's Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market analysis demonstrates that these therapies have immense potential to transform the treatment landscape by turning cold tumors into hot tumor and making their identification convenient by the immune system. However, the present understanding of Intratumoral therapies is poor and they also have faced backlash from the recent clinical trial failures at late stages; DelveInsight estimates that the future carries a promising outlook for the Intratumor Cancer Therapies market owing to potential emerging therapies, promising clinical trial results, the influx of pharma and biotech players, better R&D, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Scope of the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, OncoSec Medical Incorporated, Merck, Istari Oncology, Replimune/ Regeneron, Philogen, Exicure, Sirnaomics, Nanobiotix, Intensity Therapeutics, NanOlogy, Lokon Pharma, Immunicum, DNAtrix, Treovir, Idera Pharmaceuticals, AlloStim: Immunovative Therapies, and several others.

Key Intratumoral Cancer Therapies in the Pipeline: Vidutolimod, Tavo, CAVATAK, PVSRIPO, RP1, Daromun, Cavrotolimod, Cotsiranib, Hensify, INT230-6, NanoPac, Delolimogene mupadenorepvec, Intuvax, Tasadenoturev, G207, Tilsotolimod, AlloStim, and several others.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Intratumoral Cancer Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies 3 Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Overview at a Glance 4 Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Intratumoral Cancer Therapies 5 Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Disease Background and Overview 6 Algorithm for Diagnosis of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies 7 Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Patient Journey 8 Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Epidemiology and Patient Population 9 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 10 Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Country Wise Epidemiology of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies 10 Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Treatment 12 Access and Reimbursement Overview of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies 13 Key Endpoints of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Treatment 14 Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Emerging Therapies 15 Intratumoral Cancer Therapies: 7 Major Market Analysis 16 Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Unmet Needs 17 Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Drivers 18 Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Barriers 19 Attribute Analysis 20 KOL Reviews 21 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

