Intradiem Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Superior Automation Solutions in the Workforce Engagement and Intelligent Automation Industry

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the workforce engagement and intelligent automation industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Intradiem with the 2022 Product Leadership Award for empowering customer experience (CX) teams with intelligent automation solutions that boost productivity.

Intradiem software greatly enhances agent satisfaction, productivity, and performance by monitoring factors affecting agent availability and aiding when agents are challenged. Intradiem's software integrates with existing workforce management (WFM) solutions and connects with a wide range of other core elements of CX technology from leading vendors in the industry, delivering key automation tools to the marketplace. This comprehensive set of integrations puts Intradiem in a privileged position to collect and analyze detailed data on customer service operations.

Additionally, Intradiem benefits extend to the back office, as it has developed its offerings to enable real-time monitoring of the status of each back-office employee's work to set up immediate adjustments according to pre-defined rules.

"Intradiem does an admirable job of specifying and promoting use cases, which align well with how contact center managers understand their operational challenges and enable them to appreciate the benefits of the platform," said Alexander Michael, vice president of the information and communication technology business unit at Frost & Sullivan. "Frost & Sullivan is impressed by how Intradiem articulates its value proposition and the brilliance of its many use cases that address the significant operational challenges that CX teams face daily."

Intradiem's customer-centric approach has been highly successful in the last few years since the company ensures its customers benefit as much as possible from the solution. This philosophy resulted in achieving considerable growth in its customer base and outstanding financial performance. In 2021, Intradiem enabled an average RoI of 342% and helped its customers save up to $150 million. As a result, Intradiem continues its exponential growth with a reliable product portfolio and groundbreaking customer-centric approach that drives the company to lead the workforce engagement and intelligent automation industry.

"Despite its impressive 2022 performance, Intradiem is still only scratching the surface. The overwhelming majority of contact centers do not harness intelligent automation to replace reactive processes with automated ones and deliver real-time, consistent support to agents. Several upcoming Intradiem innovations will strengthen its growth potential further," noted Michael. "Almost 300,000 agents benefit from the Intradiem platform every day. Notably, three of the 10 largest US banks, all the top five health insurance providers in the United States, and 15 of the top 80 Fortune 500 companies deploy the solution. Intradiem enjoys many customer referrals, with a significant portion of its revenue growth coming from increasing its business with existing customers."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Intradiem

Intradiem provides Intelligent Automation solutions that help customer service teams boost productivity, enhance employee engagement, and improve the end-customer experience. Our patented AI-powered technology processes the massive quantity of data generated by contact centers and back offices and takes immediate action to support both in-center and remote teams. Customers can count on an investment return of at least 2X in the first year and a 3-5X payback in subsequent years. This year, Intradiem's customers will save more than $150 million.

