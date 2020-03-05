Intracom Telecom's Advanced Radios Reinforce Morocco's Border Surveillance

ATHENS, Greece, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced the supply of its market-leading Point-to-Point microwave (PtP MW) radio, OmniBAS™, to the Border Management Programme for the Maghreb, funded by the EU. The company undertook the responsibility to deploy the products with local engineering and installation services.

Through the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, the Border Management Programme for the Maghreb, implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), seeks to improve the Moroccan authorities' capacity to manage their borders, in order to protect vulnerable migrants, deal with irregular migration, and dismantle cross-border criminal networks. Intracom Telecom was selected for the provision of its reliable split-mount OmniBAS™ solution in order to strengthen the Moroccan authorities' capability to meet these challenges.

The Programme is taking advantage of the system's unrivalled capabilities, unparalleled flexibility and outstanding performance to further improve communication and data transfer between the relevant authorities. The company's OmniBAS™ systems, consisting of high-performance indoor and outdoor (ODU) units, provide leading-edge modulation up to 4096-QAM for high throughput radio communications, support XPIC functionality and maximize the efficiency of the radio resources used.

Christian Chataigner, Commercial Director of Intratelecom Morocco, stated: "Being aware of the heavy migration pressure in Morocco we know how important it is to offer solutions that would efficiently address the issue and support of the Border Management Programme for the Maghreb. We are glad to supply our technology that focuses on upgrading and supporting the Moroccan authorities' network, providing the proper management and control tools for border surveillance."

John Tenidis, Marketing Director of Intracom Telecom's wireless solutions portfolio, commented: "Intracom Telecom's OmniBAS™ split-mount links are the ideal solution to strengthen border management and minimize or even eliminate eventually irregular migration, not only in Morocco but in any country that is facing similar issues. Company's solution has been widely deployed in Europe for critical communication networks and we are confident that we will address this challenging project successfully."

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor operating for over 40 years in the market. The company has become the benchmark in fixed wireless access and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue-generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom is also active in the defense systems sector providing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance. The company has extensive know-how and a proven track record in the market, serving fixed and mobile telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. Intracom Telecom maintains its own R&D and production facilities, and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information please visit: www.intracom-telecom.com

