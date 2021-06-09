Interrodata® Joins NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network to Launch AI-Powered Insight Platform for FMCG & Retail Industries

New 'IDA' Platform Sets Benchmark for Fast-Acting, User-Friendly, Commercial Guidance

LONDON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Interrodata®, the UK-based market analytics experts who developed the first 'intelligent analyst' software platform for the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and retail industries, announced it has joined the NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network. The partnership will leverage the Interrodata proprietary IDA™ platform (Investigative Decision Analytics) to bring AI-powered storytelling to the granular richness of NielsenIQ data. The combined service enables commercial managers to identify, prioritise and unlock growth opportunities without the need for laborious manual analysis.

"The challenge for sales, marketing and retailer buying teams is how to efficiently cut through mountains of market data to identify what really matters, and what their next steps should be," says Russell Sylvester, European Market Leader, Connect Partner Network at NielsenIQ. "Interrodata's innovative and comprehensive approach enables clients to take rapid action confidently and capture sales opportunities that others would miss."

Current methods used by many FMCG brands are heavily reliant on time-consuming data extraction, analysis and manual slide generation. Timing is everything when it comes to responding to ever-changing consumer trends, market behaviours and opportunities, and current tools make it virtually impossible to serve all commercial players with real insight in real time. This age-old problem is even more acute in a post-COVID world, where consumer and shopper behaviours have proved volatile, with suppliers and retailers alike having to adapt quickly to address changing market conditions.

"Every FMCG business relies on the day-to-day decision-making of sales and marketing teams. However, today's analytic methods take days of mundane analysis, creating a bottleneck between data and action. The challenge has been how to identify revenue opportunities in a way that is efficient and guides people to action. Dashboards and scorecards only scratch the surface because they don't investigate the drivers of performance. This is where our proprietary IDA™ platform leads the way," says David Boon, CEO of Interrodata. "Our investigative software combines multiple data sources to generate on-demand 'stories' that would take traditional insight teams several days each to produce. We deliver tangible strategic recommendations that help clients confidently and quickly decide what to do next. We're proud to partner with global leaders like NielsenIQ to revolutionise the way that FMCG brands and retailers interact with and respond to their customers."

The NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network is the industry's largest open ecosystem of tech-driven solution providers for retailers and manufacturers in the FMCG industry.

About Interrodata

Interrodata is a pioneering software-as-a-service company specialising in AI-powered investigative analysis and storytelling. Blending deep FMCG and Retail commercial experience with enterprise-grade software development expertise, Interrodata serve global clients from a UK base. Interrodata works with clients who are data-rich but insight-poor to help them to discover, prioritise and unlock revenue growth opportunities. Interrodata are the experts behind IDATM, the Investigative Decision Analytics platform - a user-friendly insights assistant that allows commercial and marketing teams (with any analytic skill level) to discover the patterns that really matter in their data and guide them to action. IDA saves organisations up to 90% of their analytics time, freeing their teams to focus on strategic work.

