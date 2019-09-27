International Wealth Management Firm Spearvest Recognised as Best Swiss Investment Advisory Firm

GENEVA, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearvest, the international wealth manager for ultra-high net worth individuals, has won the award for Best Swiss Investment Advisory Firm at the Wealth and Money Management Awards 2019.

Up against stiff competition, the judging panel, which is comprised of professional researchers in the financial services and wealth management industry, saw Spearvest demonstrate outstanding expertise in wealth management, dedication to unbiased advice and commitment to innovation.

Since its formation last year, Spearvest has worked hard to take on established companies and offer new value-based services, all whilst ensuring that 5 per cent of the company's net profits go to good causes. As a result, Spearvest is able to deliver superior client experience with real alignment of interest, all while giving back to the communities that have helped drive it to success.

The Wealth and Money Management Awards were established to honour those who remain committed to offering the best financial services available to clients, regardless of company size, age or prestige.

Wael Al-Nahedh, CEO, Spearvest comments:

"It is exciting to be recognised as a leading provider of wealth management services, and one of the best investment advisory firms of 2019. Over the past year, we have worked hard to ensure our expertise and experience translate into a positive wealth management experience for all of our clients. And, moving forward, we hope to grow our portfolio of clientele and talent while fostering innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology in order to sustain and develop our offering."

SOURCE Spearvest