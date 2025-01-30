International Paper to Host Investor Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP), the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, announced that it will hold an Investor Day in New York City on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. The event will include presentations given by Andy Silvernail, Chairman and CEO, along with other members of executive management.

Registration for in-person attendance is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts. Details will be provided in the coming weeks.

A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event to the company's investor relations website (https://www.internationalpaper.com/investors/events-presentations). Interested parties unable to attend in person or watch the live webcast will be able to view an archived copy of the webcast, which will be made available within 24 hours following the event.

