International Media Investments (IMI) selects Arc Publishing digital experience to power portfolio of sites

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Publishing today announces that United Arab Emirates-based media company International Media Investments has selected Arc's digital experience platform to power digital publishing for its portfolio of English news sites, starting with its flagship publication, The National, which reaches more than 9 million English-speaking readers daily around the world through its 6 digital editions. With this, Arc expands into the Middle East and serves customers in 24 countries worldwide.

"Arc's industry-leading, cloud-based platform and advanced capabilities continue to drive digital growth and transformation for publishers, broadcasters and brands around the world. With an intuitive design and seamless integration, Arc enables organizations to get up and running quickly even with a remote workforce," said Scot Gillespie, CTO and GM of Arc Publishing. "We are extremely pleased to support IMI in their digital expansion and look forward to collaborating with their engineering team to implement Arc."

With additional launches planned later in the year, Arc will serve as a strategic partner to IMI in their strategy to rapidly innovate, modernize and expand the reach of their news sites as they establish themselves as the authoritative source for news on the Middle East.

"As The National continues its global expansion by adding more journalists around the world in key locations, we are also delighted to announce that Arc will become our core content management and publishing platform. Arc will further help enable our future digital growth as we continue our journey to being the number one source of quality Middle East news and analysis," said Alan Griffin, Head of Digital at The National.

About Arc Publishing

Arc Publishing (https://www.arcpublishing.com/) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art digital experience platform and suite of tools that's engineered to meet the demands of modern publishers, brands and broadcasters around the world. Built by The Washington Post, Arc technology handles complex multi-site publishing and audience needs across video, web, apps, subscriptions and ad monetization, providing a competitive advantage enhanced by a set of sophisticated machine learning and AI-powered tools. Arc has powered the digital transformation of clients both large and small across the globe, currently serving 1,400 sites in 24 countries that reach more than 1.5 billion unique visitors monthly. At its core, Arc is about speed and innovation: for readers, newsrooms, brands, advertisers and developers.

About The National

The National was founded in 2008, setting a new standard for quality journalism in the Middle East. The National reaches more than 9 million influential, English-speaking readers daily, delivering the latest in news, business, arts, culture, lifestyle and sports, while leading the region in analytical content and commentary. The National has been extensively awarded for its design, reporting, photography, and video work, while its indisputable reputation for excellence appeals to business leaders and decision-makers. Publishing across all digital platforms, The National harnesses the latest multimedia tools while continuing to produce a print edition six days a week in the United Arab Emirates. The National is the destination to understand the Middle East at a time when the region has never been more important.

The National is owned by International Media Investments FZ LLC and can be found online at www.thenationalnews.com and online app stores at TheNationalNews. Content from The National can also be accessed on all major social media platforms: Twitter/ Facebook/ LinkedIn: @TheNationalNews and Instagram: @TheNationalNews.com

