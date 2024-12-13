International Communication Forum: Pathways To A Sustainable Future

HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forum, jointly organized by Friday Culture Ltd, HK Coalition and DotDotNews, was held on December 13, officiated by Cheuk Wing-hing, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, Wang Songmiao, Secretary General of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in HKSAR, Li Yongsheng, Deputy Commissioner of the Commissioner's Office of China's Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR, Cheung Chi-kong, Deputy Secretary-General of Hong Kong Coalition, Wang Kaibo, Vice Chairman of HKTKWW Media Group, and Herman Hu, Chairman of Friday Culture.

Chief Executive John Lee said that the world was faced with accelerating changes not seen in a century and exploring the path to sustainable development has become the responsibility of our generation.

Herman Hu said Friday Culture is a young media group that creates content to balance out the rather negative portrayal of our city and our country.

Liu Meng, Head of China Office of UN Global Compact, said the organization is committed to the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development goals by mobilizing the private sector to do businesses in a sustainable manner.

At the panel, titled "Green Businesses and Beyond" moderated by Henry Ho, Chairman of OCTS Youth Forum, Johannes Hack, Vice Chair of European Chamber of Commerce highlighted the fact that HK plays a key role for raising capital for green projects globally. Joseph Law, MD of CLP Power HK, said the company's carbon credit program supports businesses on decarbonization. Nick Chan, Director of AALCO HK Regional Arbitration Centre, highlighted the fact that BRI countries rely more on China's technology in its green transformation. Paul Pong, Founder of Institute of ESG and Benchmark, said companies can boost profit by adopting ESG practices.

At the panel "Innovation Drives Greener Future" moderated by Witman Hung, Member of Global Council of World Summit Awards, Samuel Chui, Director of Environmental Protection, highlighted Hong Kong targets to achieve zero carbon emission by 2050. Peng Gong, Vice-President of HKU, said innovative technologies can help resolve the climate issue, and Michael Yang, Senior Vice-President of CityUHK, said technologies enhance business productivity in green economy. Albert Oung, Founder and President of the World Green Organisation, said technology advancement should benefit humankind and the ecology.

Cheung Chi Kong concluded that the sustainability was concept rooted in Chinese culture and it's time to make it universal.

Revisit Online: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xLeimzWovI

