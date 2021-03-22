Intermatica and FICO Partner to Expand Use of AI and Decision Automation in Italy

Firms provide data-driven solutions to optimize business processes

LONDON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global analytics software provider FICO today announced a partnership agreement with Intermatica, one of the main Italian players in the TLC field, to provide a range of FICO's solutions for AI-powered decision optimization to Italian businesses. Intermatica is a system integrator with over 20 years of presence in markets such as energy & utilities, telecommunications, defense and civil protection, with strong R&D and innovation capacity along the entire value chain of digital transformation.

Under their partnership agreement, FICO and Intermatica will offer the market solutions for data-driven business transformation using powerful mathematical models. FICO's predictive analytic and optimization tools enable businesses to make the best decisions in the shortest possible time, control business performance, understand their customers to offer them exactly what they need. These approaches improve the business model and optimize resources by reducing industrial costs and increasing the return on investment.

"This partnership highlights the importance of the Italian market for FICO," said José Vargas, Managing Director, Western Europe at FICO. "The pandemic has made the need for completely digital customer processes paramount, and made the application of advanced analytics more important than ever. Our solutions are ideally suited for today's environment."

"Today, large industrial players identify new technologies as a determining factor for creating innovation and generating new business opportunities, equipping themselves with specific models, methodologies and professionalism to implement enabling strategies capable of improving their competitive advantage," said Claudio Castellani, Chairman at Intermatica. "Decision optimization is the most advanced way to develop strategies, and has the enormous power to improve profitability and customer loyalty. We are therefore honored to be the only FICO partner in the Italian market. We are extremely proud to have entered into a win-win agreement. This partnership represents much more than a commercial agreement: it is first of all about sharing an idea, an approach that allows Italian companies to equip themselves with the right tools to become stronger and stronger, to bridge the gap with their main competitors by transforming their way of operating in a short time."

About Intermatica

Born in 1997, we are a leading company in terrestrial and satellite communications fields, a strategic partner of the main Italian and international carriers, system integrator & manufacturer of high-tech products and solutions for Safety & Security Industrial IoT and IoH (Internet of Humans).

Our portfolio is made of about 400 clients in the main market sectors and consolidated industrial partnerships with key players in the technology sector, nationally and internationally.

Our vision and mission are oriented towards constant research and development, to provide our clients with a cutting-edge value proposition based on the maximum reliability and quality of technologies, as well as on an optimal use of resources.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Among FICO's solutions are the world's leading payments fraud management system, which protects 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud. Over 100 of Europe's major energy companies rely on FICO® Xpress® Optimization to make the most complex decisions about energy production, demand, distribution, trading and infrastructure investment, resulting in the saving of millions of euros.

