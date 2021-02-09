Interim report Q4 2020

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Hoist Finance presents continued strong cash generation in the fourth quarter. Our digital efforts are showing, as we are on a record high 20 per cent all-digital collection rate. As a result of continued uncertainty caused by the pandemic, we have taken a prudent approach to valuation of portfolios, resulting in negative forward-looking impairments of SEK -49m. Looking forward, thanks to our solid capital and funding position, we are ready for growth in the increasingly positive market outlook for NPLs. Our purchasing capabilities is further strengthened by taking the next step in our securitisation programme together with Magnetar Capital. We are looking forward to a 2021 in which we will see positive effects from many of our improvement initiatives where implementation has started, and with benefits to come," says Klaus-Anders Nysteen, Hoist Finance CEO.

October - December 2020

Total operating income amounted to SEK 648m (768).

Profit/loss before tax totalled SEK 68m (147).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.31 (1.07).

Return on equity was 3 per cent (9) .

Carrying value of acquired loans totalled SEK 21,241m (24,513).

The total capital ratio was 16.49 per cent (14.01) and the CET1 ratio was 10.76 per cent (9.94) .

Events during the quarter:

Strong cash flow and collection performance (versus active forecast).

CET1 at 10.76 per cent, and well positioned for growth.

Successful issuance of senior bonds totalling EUR 200 million and repurchase of EUR 102 million senior bonds issued in 2017.

Launch of new operating model to support customer-centric and efficient operations.

Trust Index© of 77 per cent achieved in 2020 Great Place to Work® survey, demonstrating strong progress in line with the Hoist Finance sustainability strategy.

Subsequent events:

Pan-European securitisation partnership agreement for new portfolio investments signed with Magnetar Capital.

