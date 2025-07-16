Interim report January - June 2025: Sweco AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweco (NASDAQ: SWEC-B) reports a stable second quarter with increased M&A activity. Net sales amounted to 7.8 billion SEK and EBITA increased by 15 per cent, after adjustment for the significant negative calendar effect. Overall demand remained consistent with previous quarters, with good demand in energy, infrastructure, water, environment as well as in security and defence.

April–June 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 7,834 million (8,077)

(8,077) EBITA amounted to SEK 750 million (794), margin 9.6 per cent (9.8)

(794), margin 9.6 per cent (9.8) EBITA increased 15 per cent year-on-year after adjustment for the significant negative calendar effect

EBIT amounted to SEK 721 million (783), margin 9.2 per cent (9.7)

(783), margin 9.2 per cent (9.7) Profit for the period amounted to SEK 495 million (540)

(540) Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.37 (1.50) and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.37 (1.50)

January–June 2025

Net sales increased to SEK 15,901 million (15,797)

(15,797) EBITA increased to SEK 1,651 million (1,587), margin 10.4 per cent (10.0)

(1,587), margin 10.4 per cent (10.0) EBITA increased 12 per cent year-on-year after adjustment for the negative calendar effect

EBIT increased to SEK 1,612 million (1,561), margin 10.1 per cent (9.9)

(1,561), margin 10.1 per Net debt/EBITDA decreased to 0.8x (1.1)

Net debt decreased to SEK 2,598 million (3,451)

(3,451) Profit for the period increased to SEK 1,139 million (1,098)

(1,098) Earnings per share increased to SEK 3.16 (3.06) and diluted earnings per share increased to SEK 3.15 (3.05)

Comments from President and CEO Åsa Bergman:

"A stable quarter with increased M&A activity

Sweco delivered a stable performance for the second quarter, continuing to execute on our strategic priorities, achieving further efficiency improvements and announcing several new acquisitions.

Adjusted for the significant negative calendar effect, EBITA improved 15 per cent, mainly driven by higher average fees and an increased billing ratio.

Most business areas experienced good demand in the energy, infrastructure, water and environment segments as well as in security and defence, while demand in parts of the buildings and real estate segments remained weak. We remain agile and active in the market, as demonstrated by increasing levels of orders received and order backlog.

Financial performance

Net sales amounted to SEK 7,834 million (8,077) and EBITA amounted to SEK 750 million (794), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 9.6 per cent (9.8). Adjusted for the calendar effect, the organic growth rate was 2 per cent and EBITA increased 15 per cent or SEK 115 million. Higher average fees and a higher billing ratio were the main positive EBITA drivers, while higher personnel expenses, negative currency effects and more vacation absence impacted negatively.

Six out of eight business areas delivered improved EBITA, adjusted for the calendar effects. Sweco Belgium, Denmark, and Sweden all delivered high margins in the quarter. Germany & Central Europe delivered strong organic growth and continued to improve both in terms of efficiency and margin. Finland continued to face headwinds in a challenging market, while Sweco UK continued to improve, with strong organic growth, an improved billing ratio and higher margin.

New projects and acquisitions

Acquisitions are a key growth driver for Sweco, and we have been clear about our ambition to increase the pace of acquisitions.

In the second quarter, we announced two new acquisitions in the Netherlands: civil engineering consultancy Juust and building technology expert Brain of Buildings. Together, these companies will strengthen our offering and expand our geographical presence in the Dutch market.

During the quarter, we also announced a recommended cash offer for the Swedish architecture and engineering consultancy Projektengagemang Sweden AB (publ.), which is now being completed. The company is one of Sweden's leading consultancy groups with a focus on buildings and their immediate surroundings. Projektengagemang has some 650 experts and an annual revenue of approximately SEK 800 million.

In early July, we announced another three acquisitions: two specialist firms in Luxembourg – PROgroup and +ImpaKT – focused on data-driven project management and the circular economy; and Volantis, a Dutch company specialising in engineering and architectural services for the industrial and healthcare sectors.

Combined, these acquisitions will add more than 900 experts to Sweco and support our strategy to drive profitable growth and achieve market-leading positions in our core markets and segments.

Sweco's project wins this quarter showcase our vital role in advancing the transformation of societies and industries. Highlights include contracts to improve public transport for Deutsche Bahn, to support a new biofuel plant in Sweden and to prepare for Denmark's first hydrogen infrastructure. In urban development, Sweco has been awarded projects such as converting a former harbour basin in the Netherlands into a flood-resilient residential area and redesigning Antwerp's famous Meir boulevard.

Priorities going forward

In the second quarter, we continued to deliver on our strategy and the priorities communicated in previous quarters by accelerating the pace of acquisitions and further improving efficiency. Looking ahead, we will focus on capturing growth opportunities and navigating the market, and thus strengthen Sweco's position as Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy."

Information meeting

A webcast and telephone conference will be held on following the release of the results on 16 July, starting at 13:00 CET. Åsa Bergman, President and CEO, and Olof Stålnacke, CFO, will comment on the report.

Webcast registration: Click here

Conference call registration: Click here

Slides used in the presentation and the report will be available at the Group's web site.

